IFPA’s Southern Africa Conference to address key issues for fresh produce industry

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is set to host the Southern Africa Conference on 5 and 6 August in Cape Town at the Century City Conference Centre. The conference will address pressing topics identified by industry members, offering a platform for expert insights and networking opportunities.

Key sessions on the 2024 programme include:

• Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast: Led by Licia Dewing, career strategist and creator at Career Strategist Company, this session will explore the importance of personal branding for professional growth and provide tools for enhancing visibility and influence.

• State of the Industry Southern Africa: IFPA’s chief membership officer, Miriam Wolk, will present the latest global research and its implications for IFPA members in Southern Africa.

• Political Landscape Post-Election: Dr Frans Cronje, Independent political and economic advisor, will offer an analysis of geopolitical trends and their potential impact on the industry following South Africa’s recent election.

• Unpacking Private Sector Participation in Ports: Michelle Phillips, CEO of Transnet SOC Ltd, will discuss the effects of port privatisation on export efficiency and competitiveness.

• Technology Trends in Fresh Produce: Jean Claude Gelle, partner at McKinsey & Company, will focus on AgTech developments, including the role of Artificial Intelligence in transforming the global supply chain.

• Navigating Market Dynamics: This panel discussion, moderated by Miriam Wolk, will feature international importers and domestic retailers/buyers who will provide insights on market access for Southern African producers.

• Engage and Share: A session dedicated to members participating in discussions and sharing their insights about the programme topics and how IFPA can support them throughout the year.

"We have a lot of intriguing topics and guest speakers packed into what has shaped up to be a very robust and engaging programme," says Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO of RSA Group and chair of IFPA’s Southern Africa Country Council. “I applaud IFPA for designing a programme that brings global issues of relevance to South African members and also for creating space and time to hear from us about what is of greatest importance and urgency to members."

IFPA invites members of allied associations and non-members to participate in this year’s conference. "We embrace the opportunity to welcome industry members from across the supply chain and engage them like never before in a dialogue that will help shape our priorities for the year ahead," says Jane Strijdom, IFPA country manager, Southern Africa.

The conference promises something for everyone, with a focus on producers eager to learn about retail export markets, transportation and logistics, and the impact of elections in South Africa and key export markets on the industry.