Richard Wilkinson joins Hot 102.7FM as consulting GM sales

30 Jun 2021
Issued by: Hot 91.9FM
The forthcoming launch of Hot 102.7FM has created a lot of excitement in the advertising marketplace. That's the feedback from Richard Wilkinson, consulting GM sales at Hot 102.7FM.
Richard Wilkinson
“We’ve had a really warm reception from media agencies and clients who are all excited by the substantially expanded reach of the Hot format,” says Wilkinson. “Our expanded reach makes us a truly viable platform for clients wishing to reach the greater Johannesburg area and beyond into the entire Gauteng province.”

“What’s really affirming is the reception my sales colleagues and I are receiving. Pressure is mounting on ad-spend with accountability increasing and performance being measured on return on investment. Clients are looking for media vehicles that deliver their message to qualified prospects, effectively and efficiently, and having a team that is solely focused on one brand ensures that we are able to develop tailor-made solutions for our clients.”

Wilkinson has built a professional, formidable and respected sales team that is laser-focused on the station and on developing results-driven solutions for clients. “It’s testimony to the credibility and performance of the Hot brand that we have been able to attract some of the top talent in the industry into our team,” adds Wilkinson. Tonya Marais and Aviva Diamond will join the Hot 102.7FM sales team, alongside Gail Harris, Angela Devenish and Giulia Leslie.

“We have an excellent on-air product in Hot 102.7FM and we’re really motivated and excited to listen to our agencies and clients so that we can assist them in achieving their objectives,” concludes Wilkinson.

Hot 91.9FM
Since its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9 FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into the obvious radio gap that existed in Gauteng.
