Netflix introduces a new R50 mobile streaming plan option

Netflix has introduced a Mobile Plan streaming option to members across the sub-Saharan Africa region. The plan costs R49 per month and sits alongside the other three Netflix plans: Basic, Standard and Premium.

The mobile plan can be accessed on a tablet or a smartphone and allows one stream in SD (520p). This means, at one time, only one device can play it.Members who subscribe to the mobile plan will have the same access to the entire Netflix catalogue available in Africa.Users can still have up to five different profiles on the mobile plan. However, only one stream is allowed on a single device at a time.There are no ads, and all episodes are available at once, as with all of Netflix's other plans.Mobile plan users will have access to the same catalogue and all mobile features—Smart Downloads, adaptive UI, five profiles, profile PINs, maturity settings—like they do on existing plans.“After several months of testing, we’re excited to launch a new mobile plan in South Africa at R49 per month. At home or on the go, now more people can watch all the shows and movies Netflix has to offer, wherever and whenever they want,” said a Netflix spokesperson.