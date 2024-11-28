SpaceX extends lead with first direct to cell Starlink constellation complete

SpaceX has successfully completed its first constellation of approximately 325 Starlink satellites equipped with Direct to Cell (DTC) technology. This milestone marks a significant leap toward eliminating cellular dead zones and providing ubiquitous mobile connectivity across the globe. The journey to provide DTC connectivity began in 2022 with the announcement of a partnership with T-Mobile. The ambitious goal was to connect standard, unmodified cell phones directly to Starlink satellites, leveraging T-Mobile's mid-band spectrum.

On 2 January 2024, SpaceX launched its first six Starlink satellites with DTC capabilities.

Just six days later, the company successfully sent and received the first text messages to and from unmodified cell phones on the ground, validating the technology's potential.

The development of DTC technology was not without its challenges.

SpaceX engineers had to overcome several technical hurdles, like ensuring compatibility with standard LTE/4G protocols on unmodified cell phones.

Accounting for the movement of satellites relative to users on Earth also proved to be a tricky challenge.

Signal strength

Transmitting strong radio signals to and from cell phones with low antenna gain and transmit power was also not easy.

SpaceX addressed these challenges through with custom silicon, advanced phased array antennas, and sophisticated software algorithms.

While the initial launch is with T-Mobile, SpaceX's DTC technology is not limited to the United States.

The company has secured partnerships with mobile operators in several countries, including Rogers in Canada, Optus in Australia, One New Zealand, KDDI in Japan, Salt in Switzerland and Entel in Chile and Peru.

Future outlook

With the completion of its first DTC constellation, SpaceX is leapfrogging its competitors in mobile connectivity.

The company plans to launch hundreds more DTC-equipped satellites in the coming years, expanding coverage and enabling voice, data, and IoT services.