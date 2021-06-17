East Coast Radio bags 12 Radio Awards nominations

KZN's number one hit music station celebrates this morning after news that the station bagged 12 nominations for various categories at the 2021 Radio Awards.

Breakfast Show in South Africa – Darren, Keri and Sky

Best Content Producer in South Africa – WR for Darren, Keri and Sky

Best Afternoon Drive Show in South Africa – Stacey and J Sbu

Best Internet Radio Show – East Coast Gold: The Damon Beard Show

Best Internet Radio Show – East Coast Gold: Gordon Graham’s More Music Breakfast Show

Best Daytime Show: Vic Naidoo

Best Field News Reporter: Nushera Soodyal for her coverage on “The trial of the Verulam father accused of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter”

Best Field News Reporter: Nushera Soodyal for her coverage on “The Covid-19 pandemic in KZN for 2020”

Best Night-Time Show: Early Breakfast with Mike V

Best Night-Time Show: 7–10 with Minnie Ntuli

Best Promotion/Stunt: Wedding in a Week

Best Weekend Show: Late Nights with Owen Crafford

The Radio Awards promotes and recognises excellence in the South African radio landscape and sets a benchmark for all radio stations and experts to strive toward.The Radio Awards this year is particularly special as it recognises all the hard work and brilliant radio activity that took place during the global pandemic.Winners will be announced during the virtual Radio Awards Banquet on Friday, 16 July 2021.East Coast Radio’s managing director, Boni Mchunu, said that she is elated. “I’m very proud of my team. To receive so many nominations during a pandemic just speaks to the team’s hard work, resilience and excellence. We are thrilled to see our innovative approach to content being recognised and will continue to provide KZN with an outstanding listening experience. I am crossing fingers for a well-deserved positive outcome,” said Mchunu.Well done to all our nominees! Special congratulations to double nominee Nushera Soodyal in the Field News Reporter category.Keep your eyes and ears locked onto KZN’s number one hit music station and expect more world-class radio.