Lester Kiewit reviews your mornings with new weekday show

Seasoned journalist and talk radio host Lester Kiewit kicked-off his new Morning Review show on CapeTalk earlier this week.
Lester Kiewit
Kiewit began his journey with Primedia Broadcasting over a decade ago before moving to television. Since returning to CapeTalk, he has hosted several shows including an evening talk programme and, most recently, the fast-paced Midday Report.
"Lester is warm, professional and always surprising. His unique sense of humour and view on the world is ideal for late morning radio. He's a storyteller at heart - his show will focus on caller engagement, interesting stories and exciting interviews. His weekly profile interview In the Chair is already proving popular since it debuted on Monday with politician and cleric Allan Boesak," says Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit happens weekdays 9am to 12pm. The show gets Cape Town talking about the news stories shaping the city, intertwining high-profile interviews with local Cape Town callers. The show is challenging, conversational, thought-provoking and fun, while also having the tough conversations South Africans need to have.
"I'm excited for the longer-show duration - now we can really talk; delve into local issues and unpack the characters and stories making headlines. I want people to sit at their desk or in their car until the interview is done - and then share the podcast with friends. My goal is to deliver gripping, must-hear radio," said Kiewit.
Listen to The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit, weekdays 9am - 12pm on CapeTalk 567 AM.
CapeTalk is a premium multimedia platform that is inspired to empower its audience through honest, truthful and insightful conversations.
Based in Cape Town, the station has transformed into a truly multimedia content curator that serves a discerning talk audience. The format allows us to unravel the complex and delve deep into current issues to help audiences make sense of their world.
CapeTalk connects audiences to issues in their community, their city and beyond. At least 77.3 % of our audience is SEM nine to 10 and 58% of them listen exclusively to CapeTalk. Importantly, the station delivers real purchasing power as we attract an audience with the second highest average household income of all commercial stations in Western Cape. Our audience has the lowest rate of unemployment and the highest percentage of individuals to have completed a tertiary degree.
In January 2021, our website delivered over 1.2 million unique users and 2.49 million page views, making it the number one radio station website in the country, punching far above its weight.
A lineup of heavyweight presenters call the station home, including John Maytham and Refilwe Moloto.
CapeTalk. Join the conversation.
Source: BRC Rams, Apr19 - Mar 2020. Google Analytics, Triton Digital, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
