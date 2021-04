Hot 91.9FM gets hotter with new faces and lineup

Hot 91.9FM today announced exciting new changes to the weekday lineup effective 3 May 2021.

Voted Joburg's Hottest Breakfast Show for four consecutive years, the new morning show lineup will consist of Tony Murrell, Bunny Majaja, Simon Hill, John Walland and Ragani Achary. Tony Murrell is renowned in radio for his signature witty humour, silky smooth presentation style and vast musical knowledge. For the last few years, Murrell has held down the weekly midday show slot as well as doubling as the station’s programme manager.Joining Murrell and the team is the wonderfully bubbly Bunny Majaja who moves from her successful afternoon show, bringing a sense of fun and pizazz to the mornings, the irrepressible Simon Hill, news anchor Ragani Achery and sports maven John Walland. Together, the newteam will take your morning to a new and exciting level with stimulating conversation, humour and more of the music that you love.The ever-popular Mark Pilgrim will continue to delight his audience withfrom 9am to 12pm with his unique brand of music memories, fun facts and daily quizzes.Hot 91.9FM welcomes Ursula Chikane to a brand-new show every weekday afternoon from 12pm to 3pm. No stranger to radio, Chikane has been an award-winning radio and television presenter since the mid-1990s. You may know Chikane from her time as the longest-running presenter onand from her radio work which extends from theon 5FM to the past almost eight years on Power 98.7. Chikane will bring her brand of sophistication to the show with three solid hours of the best in old skool music, great conversations and overall fun entertainment. “I can’t wait to meet my new and some old colleagues… and I’m really eager to get to know the Hot 91.9FM listeners.”The team who drives you home,will take over the airwaves at 3pm to 6.30pm. As always, Simon Parkinson, Keorapetse Hlope and Dylan Rogers will effortlessly get you home with the best drive-time music and light banter guaranteed to take the edge off a long work day.Hot 91.9FM founder and managing director Lloyd Madurai says: “We are looking forward to the new lineup and are confident our listeners will love it too. It’s a fresh fusion of presenters and of course we are delighted to welcome Ursula to the Hot family.”For more information on Hot 91.9FM go to www.hot919.co.za Facebook: @Hot919FM Instagram: @hot919fm Twitter: @Hot919fm Hot 91.9FM is a community radio station based in Northriding and broadcasting to Johannesburg North and surrounding areas. Launched on 17 November 2014, Hot 91.9FM has propelled itself, with lightning speed, straight into a radio gap that existed in Gauteng.Playing the best ‘old skool’ and R&B music, with the most popular radio personalities as well as the most spectacular on-air promotions and off-air presence, it’s been a thrilling journey of change for radio and the station, which is driving innovation and leading change in the industry. “Hot 91.9FM is aboutradio with the purpose of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us,” says founder and station managing director Lloyd Madurai.For four years in a row, Hot 91.9FM has scooped the prestigious Station of the Year award at the South African Radio Awards. This is a landmark achievement considering the station has won this award every year since 2017.Added to this, Hot 91.9FM won another eight awards including the My Station accolade which is given to the radio station with the most loyal listeners. The litmus test for any radio station is its appeal to its audience. Station loyalty is of paramount importance to a radio station and is perhaps the most important aspect of broadcasting.