Hot 91.9FM gets hotter with new faces and lineup

365 Digital is thrilled to announce its appointment as exclusive partner to TikTok in South Africa. The exclusive partnership specifies 365 Digital as TikTok's exclusive media representatives, who will be responsible for all advertising sales and account management in South Africa.Issued by365 Digital
Hot 91.9FM today announced exciting new changes to the weekday lineup effective 3 May 2021.
Voted Joburg's Hottest Breakfast Show for four consecutive years, the new morning show lineup will consist of Tony Murrell, Bunny Majaja, Simon Hill, John Walland and Ragani Achary. Tony Murrell is renowned in radio for his signature witty humour, silky smooth presentation style and vast musical knowledge. For the last few years, Murrell has held down the weekly midday show slot as well as doubling as the station’s programme manager.
Joining Murrell and the team is the wonderfully bubbly Bunny Majaja who moves from her successful afternoon show, bringing a sense of fun and pizazz to the mornings, the irrepressible Simon Hill, news anchor Ragani Achery and sports maven John Walland. Together, the new Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast team will take your morning to a new and exciting level with stimulating conversation, humour and more of the music that you love.
The ever-popular Mark Pilgrim will continue to delight his audience with The Mark Pilgrim Show from 9am to 12pm with his unique brand of music memories, fun facts and daily quizzes.
Ursula Chikane
Hot 91.9FM welcomes Ursula Chikane to a brand-new show every weekday afternoon from 12pm to 3pm. No stranger to radio, Chikane has been an award-winning radio and television presenter since the mid-1990s. You may know Chikane from her time as the longest-running presenter on Top Billing and from her radio work which extends from the World Chart Show on 5FM to the past almost eight years on Power 98.7. Chikane will bring her brand of sophistication to the show with three solid hours of the best in old skool music, great conversations and overall fun entertainment. “I can’t wait to meet my new and some old colleagues… and I’m really eager to get to know the Hot 91.9FM listeners.”
The team who drives you home, The Parky Squad on The Big Joburg Drive will take over the airwaves at 3pm to 6.30pm. As always, Simon Parkinson, Keorapetse Hlope and Dylan Rogers will effortlessly get you home with the best drive-time music and light banter guaranteed to take the edge off a long work day.
Hot 91.9FM founder and managing director Lloyd Madurai says: “We are looking forward to the new lineup and are confident our listeners will love it too. It’s a fresh fusion of presenters and of course we are delighted to welcome Ursula to the Hot family.”
Hot 91.9FM is a community radio station based in Northriding and broadcasting to Johannesburg North and surrounding areas. Launched on 17 November 2014, Hot 91.9FM has propelled itself, with lightning speed, straight into a radio gap that existed in Gauteng.
Playing the best ‘old skool’ and R&B music, with the most popular radio personalities as well as the most spectacular on-air promotions and off-air presence, it’s been a thrilling journey of change for radio and the station, which is driving innovation and leading change in the industry. “Hot 91.9FM is about fun radio with the purpose of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us,” says founder and station managing director Lloyd Madurai.
Award-winning
For four years in a row, Hot 91.9FM has scooped the prestigious Station of the Year award at the South African Radio Awards. This is a landmark achievement considering the station has won this award every year since 2017.
Added to this, Hot 91.9FM won another eight awards including the My Station accolade which is given to the radio station with the most loyal listeners. The litmus test for any radio station is its appeal to its audience. Station loyalty is of paramount importance to a radio station and is perhaps the most important aspect of broadcasting.
Since its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9 FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into the obvious radio gap that existed in Gauteng.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.