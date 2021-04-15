Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Hot 91.9FM gets hotter with new faces and lineup

15 Apr 2021
Issued by: Hot 91.9FM
Hot 91.9FM today announced exciting new changes to the weekday lineup effective 3 May 2021.
Voted Joburg's Hottest Breakfast Show for four consecutive years, the new morning show lineup will consist of Tony Murrell, Bunny Majaja, Simon Hill, John Walland and Ragani Achary. Tony Murrell is renowned in radio for his signature witty humour, silky smooth presentation style and vast musical knowledge. For the last few years, Murrell has held down the weekly midday show slot as well as doubling as the station’s programme manager.

Jeremy Mansfield takes a sabbatical

Hot 91.9FM announced that Jeremy Mansfield will be leaving the station on Friday, 26 February 2021 to focus on his health...

Issued by Hot 91.9FM 23 Feb 2021


Joining Murrell and the team is the wonderfully bubbly Bunny Majaja who moves from her successful afternoon show, bringing a sense of fun and pizazz to the mornings, the irrepressible Simon Hill, news anchor Ragani Achery and sports maven John Walland. Together, the new Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast team will take your morning to a new and exciting level with stimulating conversation, humour and more of the music that you love.

The ever-popular Mark Pilgrim will continue to delight his audience with The Mark Pilgrim Show from 9am to 12pm with his unique brand of music memories, fun facts and daily quizzes.

Ursula Chikane
Hot 91.9FM welcomes Ursula Chikane to a brand-new show every weekday afternoon from 12pm to 3pm. No stranger to radio, Chikane has been an award-winning radio and television presenter since the mid-1990s. You may know Chikane from her time as the longest-running presenter on Top Billing and from her radio work which extends from the World Chart Show on 5FM to the past almost eight years on Power 98.7. Chikane will bring her brand of sophistication to the show with three solid hours of the best in old skool music, great conversations and overall fun entertainment. “I can’t wait to meet my new and some old colleagues… and I’m really eager to get to know the Hot 91.9FM listeners.”

The team who drives you home, The Parky Squad on The Big Joburg Drive will take over the airwaves at 3pm to 6.30pm. As always, Simon Parkinson, Keorapetse Hlope and Dylan Rogers will effortlessly get you home with the best drive-time music and light banter guaranteed to take the edge off a long work day.

Hot 91.9FM founder and managing director Lloyd Madurai says: “We are looking forward to the new lineup and are confident our listeners will love it too. It’s a fresh fusion of presenters and of course we are delighted to welcome Ursula to the Hot family.”

For more information on Hot 91.9FM go to www.hot919.co.za

Facebook: @Hot919FM
Instagram: @hot919fm
Twitter: @Hot919fm


About Hot 91.9FM

Hot 91.9FM is a community radio station based in Northriding and broadcasting to Johannesburg North and surrounding areas. Launched on 17 November 2014, Hot 91.9FM has propelled itself, with lightning speed, straight into a radio gap that existed in Gauteng.

Playing the best ‘old skool’ and R&B music, with the most popular radio personalities as well as the most spectacular on-air promotions and off-air presence, it’s been a thrilling journey of change for radio and the station, which is driving innovation and leading change in the industry. “Hot 91.9FM is about fun radio with the purpose of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us,” says founder and station managing director Lloyd Madurai.

Award-winning

For four years in a row, Hot 91.9FM has scooped the prestigious Station of the Year award at the South African Radio Awards. This is a landmark achievement considering the station has won this award every year since 2017.

Added to this, Hot 91.9FM won another eight awards including the My Station accolade which is given to the radio station with the most loyal listeners. The litmus test for any radio station is its appeal to its audience. Station loyalty is of paramount importance to a radio station and is perhaps the most important aspect of broadcasting.

Hot 91.9FM
Since its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9 FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into the obvious radio gap that existed in Gauteng.
Comment

Read more: 5FM, Top Billing, Hot 91.9FM

Related

Reed ExhibitionsGet back to business with the Ticketpro Dome7 Apr 2021
5FM injects energy into new lineup31 Mar 2021
Hot 91.9FMHot 91.9FM drives Charisse in the 2021 Pozidrive VW Challenge25 Mar 2021
Rob Forbes and Fikile 'Fix' Moeti say farewell to 5FM23 Mar 2021
YFM 99.2Phindile Ziqubu joins YFM as on-air content manager4 Mar 2021
Hot 91.9FMDisruptive finance: ProfitShare Partners boosts SME opportunities4 Mar 2021
Hot 91.9FMJeremy Mansfield takes a sabbatical23 Feb 2021
Hot 91.9FMGallant Business Solutions the first SME to get a share of R100m in Get SA Working initiative!6 Jul 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz