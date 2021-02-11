Joburg's most fun breakfast show now has their own smoothie

Like the Club, their smoothie is pure, bottled energy.

Joburg's favourite morning drive show, Anele and the Club on 947, has launched their very own smoothie.



The show reflects the can-do attitude of Joburgers, and is known for pushing the boundaries of traditional breakfast radio.



"We had this awesome conversation about smoothies on-air. We decided as Joburg's leading breakfast show we need our very own, bespoke, breakfast creation. So we called on Sir Fruit to help us make it happen," says Anele Mdoda, host of the show.



The campaign kicked off with hundreds of smoothie recipe received from listeners. After extensive, and sometimes hilarious testing, the team decided on a juicy blend of ingredients: mango, pineapple, passion fruit, carrot, orange, chia seeds and yogurt.



Sir Fruit agreed to develop, produce and sell the brand-new product on their website.



Says Roanne Goldsmith, head of marketing, Sir Fruit: “We love the idea of creating something really delicious specifically for Joburgers. Anele and the Club are such a fun group of people, I think the smoothie is just as special as they are."



After the ingredients were finalised, the show asked listeners to come up with a name. More than 2,300 suggestions were received. And with the most votes from Joburg listeners, the new name was confirmed to be 'It takes two to mango'.



“It tastes like a bottled Joburg sunrise,” says Anele Mdoda. “It was created by the people of Joburg, powered by Sir Fruit, and I think it reflects who we are. It's healthy, smooth, sunny and packed with energy. One bottle of our smoothie and you're powered up to take on the day. Or at least Joburg traffic."



Listeners can win the limited-edition smoothie by listening to Anele and The Club on 947 between 6-9am, Monday to Friday. The smoothie will be available online at 947.co.za/smoothie from 15 February 2021 at a price of R59.99 for 4 units. The ingredients are mango, pineapple, passion fruit, carrot, orange, chia seeds and yogurt.



