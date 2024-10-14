Winners shine at the third Annual DStv Content Creator Awards

The winners stole the show at the third Annual DStv Content Creator Awards. Sifo the Cooking Husband scooped two awards, the Foodie Award and the coveted DStv Creator of the Year Award.

All the winners from the third Annual DStv Content Creator Awards(Image supplied)

Chris Rogers also won twice, taking home the Travel and Lifestyle Award and the Best Creator Campaign Content Award.

Colour Me Simphiwe won the Beauty Award and the new addition for 2024, the Spirit of Africa Award, presented by Amarula Premium African Gin.

Zoliswa Mahlobo walked away with a luxurious 5-night trip to Mauritius, courtesy of Flight Centre and Beachcomber Resorts and Hotels.

“As Africa’s biggest storyteller, DStv proudly celebrates the incredible talent driving innovation across digital platforms.

"These awards highlight the creativity shaping the future of content and sharing Africa’s stories with the world. We’re so happy to be involved,” says Charis Coleman, head of digital content at MultiChoice South Africa.

Event founder Manuela Dias de Deus says reaching year three of the DStv Content Creator Awards is truly special.

“It’s a testament to the incredible support we’ve received from digital talent, the industry, and fans alike.

“These creators are the driving force behind our vibrant content landscape, and we’re grateful to be able to provide a platform to celebrate their achievements, while also helping to create career-defining opportunities that elevate them to even greater heights.”

All the winners

Cause Award: Bella Monsoon for The Fight Against GBV . This winner also received R10,000, compliments of DStv Stream

Thumb-stopping Award: The Black Wendy



Emerging Creator Award: Grace Mondlana



Song of the Year Award, powered by 947: Tyla - Water



Trendsetter Award: Coachella Randy



Storyteller Award: Josh Wide Awake for Inside South Africa’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhood



Social Commentary Award: Darren Campher



Podcast of the Year Award: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe



Pan-African Creator Award: Mark Angel Comedy



Travel & Lifestyle Award: Chris Rogers. This winner also received a R10,000 Lift Wallet.



Gaming Creator of the Year Award: Beamerboy TV



Foodie Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband



Fashion & Style Award: Nabilah Kariem



Beauty Award: Colour Me Simphiwe



Best Event After Movie Award: Rage Festival by G&G Productions



Spirit of Africa Award, presented by Amarula Premium African Gin: Colour Me Simphiwe, who won R20,000, compliments of Amarula Premium African Gin



Best Creator Campaign Content Award: Chris Rogers for Bonaqua Chug Life



DStv Content Creator of the Year Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband, who received R20,000 compliments of DStv

An evening to remember

The Awards lit up Nelson Mandela Square in a memorable night celebrating the best in digital content, with a purpose-built venue that gave an intimate vibe to the star-studded event, the energy was electric as creators, fans, and industry leaders gathered for the big night.

Anele Mdoda owned the stage as MC, while performances from Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio, Mandisi, Nina Hastie, Cassidy Nicholson, Lasizwe, Christall Kay and drag artists Manila von Teez and Ina Propriette added flair to the event.

Outside, the purple carpet buzzed with excitement as fans crowded around to catch a glimpse of their favourite creators strutting their stuff.

All winners received a trophy designed by artist and designer Shaun Oakley (@thatdamnvandal) and a prize hamper valued at R7,000. Some of the categories had sponsored cash prizes too.

After the awards wrapped up, the party carried on at the Channel O After Party at Hard Rock Café, where Ms Cosmo and the Pandemic Boyz had everyone dancing the night away.

947 brought the pre-event hype, creative agency One-eyed Jack curated the entertaining show, and Mushroom Productions did the technical support.