Adcock Ingram OTC's Sponsors of Brave partners with Hot 91.9FM to bring South Africa hope

Issued by: Hot 91.9FM
Adcock Ingram OTC, Sponsors of Brave have partnered with Hot 91.9FM's Mansfield in the Morning show to bring South Africa hope during these immensely stressful times.

South Africa is currently overwhelmed and facing immense stress and trauma due to the continued spread of the Covid-19, and the Mansfield in the Morning show will be playing South African songs with a message of hope every weekday at 09h20 commencing on Monday, 20 April 2020.

To kick off this campaign, Jeremy Mansfield interviewed David Scott, the founder of the Kiffness, a well-known South African band, to play and discuss the song he has released in association with Adcock Ingram OTC’s Sponsors of Brave campaign, dedicated to supporting doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare professionals fighting Covid-19. "May the Road Rise Up to Meet You," is an old Irish blessing often used as a prayer that has travelled throughout the centuries to protect people on their challenging journeys.

The song, originally in English, now includes isiZulu and Afrikaans verses. David says, "I wanted to add isiZulu and Afrikaans to the song to bring it home for our healthcare workers." David wanted to create something that was completely heartfelt and sincerely hopes that any healthcare professional who listens to the song or sees the video will feel encouraged. The song is available on https: https://youtu.be/tNR4GmFkK4M.

The Sponsors of Brave campaign celebrates and shares the stories of pharmacists, doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who have gone above and beyond their day-to-day call of duty. These incredible people have never been more important. The time is opportune to acknowledge these heroes, and this song is a wonderful and melodious way to do so. Adcock Ingram OTC is creating a platform for all South Africans to express their admiration for our beloved country by recognising and celebrating fellow brave South Africans in the healthcare profession.

