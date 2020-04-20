Leading radio in the Western Cape: KFM wins big at The South African Radio Awards

The Cape's biggest commercial music radio station KFM 94.5 received six awards at 2020 The South African Radio Awards.
The awards, which was hosted online, saw the station walk away with the most wins of any commercial radio station in the Cape. KFM 94.5 was also the joint leader for most wins of any commercial station in the country. The station celebrates six wins from thirteen nominations (including a nomination for Station of The Year) in the following categories:
- Commercial Radio Music Show – The Kfm Top40 with Carl Wastie
- Commercial Radio Weekend Show – The Kfm Top40 with Carl Wastie
- Commercial Radio Breakfast Show Presenter – Darren Simpson
- Commercial Radio Content Producer Category – Jeanne Michel, Brad O’ Regan and Rameez Khan (Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs)
- Combined Drama Programme – Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs (Boet en Saartjie)
- Combined Radio Innovation – Big September
“Ensuring we’re serving our listener will always be our number one priority. KFM’s mix of incredible talent – both on-air and behind the scenes – combined with our music proposition and our approach to content and storytelling has hit the right note with our audience,” said Stephen Werner, KFM 94.5 station manager.
Werner adds: “This recognition is testimony to how we are able to make a difference in peoples’ lives every single day. We are elated by the acknowledgement by industry peers and share this accomplishment with every single one of our listeners across the Cape.”
For more information on KFM 94.5, visit: www.kfm.co.za
.