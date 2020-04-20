Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Leading radio in the Western Cape: KFM wins big at The South African Radio Awards

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
The Cape's biggest commercial music radio station KFM 94.5 received six awards at 2020 The South African Radio Awards.

The awards, which was hosted online, saw the station walk away with the most wins of any commercial radio station in the Cape. KFM 94.5 was also the joint leader for most wins of any commercial station in the country. The station celebrates six wins from thirteen nominations (including a nomination for Station of The Year) in the following categories:
  • Commercial Radio Music Show – The Kfm Top40 with Carl Wastie
  • Commercial Radio Weekend Show – The Kfm Top40 with Carl Wastie
  • Commercial Radio Breakfast Show Presenter – Darren Simpson
  • Commercial Radio Content Producer Category – Jeanne Michel, Brad O’ Regan and Rameez Khan (Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs)
  • Combined Drama Programme – Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs (Boet en Saartjie)
  • Combined Radio Innovation – Big September

“Ensuring we’re serving our listener will always be our number one priority. KFM’s mix of incredible talent – both on-air and behind the scenes – combined with our music proposition and our approach to content and storytelling has hit the right note with our audience,” said Stephen Werner, KFM 94.5 station manager.

Werner adds: “This recognition is testimony to how we are able to make a difference in peoples’ lives every single day. We are elated by the acknowledgement by industry peers and share this accomplishment with every single one of our listeners across the Cape.”

For more information on KFM 94.5, visit: www.kfm.co.za .

Primedia Broadcasting's press office

Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: radio, Kfm, broadcasting, South African radio

Top stories

The launch of the world's first live donations platform to help artists earn during lockdown

Issued by HaveYouHeard

Helping advertisers make sense of it all

By Jane Ruinard

Leading radio in the Western Cape: KFM wins big at The South African Radio Awards

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting

Why convenience shopping matters more during lockdown

Issued by Tractor Outdoor

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.