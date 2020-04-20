Why convenience shopping matters more during lockdown

Living in the digital era, technology changes our lives on a continuous basis. As a result, we have all come to expect newer, faster and easier ways of doing things.



Just a few short weeks ago, our busy lives meant that we never seemed to have enough time do everything that needed doing, even with the continuous advancements in technology. Using technology to make our lives simpler and easier seemed to be having the opposite effect. The result was that we were on a constant lookout for convenience, anything that would save us time so that we could get more done. Now that things have changed (seemingly overnight), we find ourselves in completely different circumstances with the current lock down. Even with such drastic changes to our lives and constant uncertainty on the horizon, we are still looking for convenience, but for a completely different reason.



The current Covid-19 pandemic has forced South Africans to find alternative methods of shopping for essentials without being exposed to any risks. So, we’re shopping online. While online shopping has been growing in popularity over the years, there is no doubt that retailers will see a major spike in online sales during the lockdown. Unfortunately, while online shopping offers the safest means of stocking up on essentials, the time factor involved in receiving orders doesn’t make it the most convenient method of shopping right now. So, as a more convenient option, shopping has been moving to the 24-hour convenience store retail market. With leading grocery retailers now available at petrol stations across the country, this has become a popular option with consumers. In addition to 24-hour access to necessities, these locations are closer to home with fewer people around. Forecourts also offer the added bonuses of easy parking and quicker check-outs.



And as always, more foot traffic means new and improved advertising opportunities. Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising was already seeing an unprecedented growth both globally and here in South Africa. Why? Because of technology! I started this piece by saying that technology is pervasive and makes our lives easier, and this holds true for outdoor/out-of-home advertising too. According to Cuebiq (the largest provider of accurate and precise location data in the US), the most powerful tool to get shoppers through doors in 2018 was out-of-home advertising – the medium boosted foot traffic from a whopping 80% to 120%. It is a great medium that offers less clutter. Our network is placed at BP forecourts with PnP Express stores, which offer a great reach and frequency builder together with roadside digital campaigns.



DOOH advertising allows brands to present dynamic and creative content – which means well-targeted, high-impact personalised messages based on audience insights including demographics, geographic location, seasons or trends. The forecourt network provides an instantaneous broad reach and, with the constant movement and ad changes, there is the added bonus of no creative fatigue.



“According to the Huq Commuter Study, the



If consumers are becoming dependant on convenience, what could be more convenient than being told what is available to buy at the store right where they are?



To take advantage of the DOOH network and the possibilities it has to offer, contact Tractor Outdoor on 086 999 0226 or email moc.roodtuorotcart@ofni .



Just a few short weeks ago, our busy lives meant that we never seemed to have enough time do everything that needed doing, even with the continuous advancements in technology. Using technology to make our lives simpler and easier seemed to be having the opposite effect. The result was that we were on a constant lookout for convenience, anything that would save us time so that we could get more done. Now that things have changed (seemingly overnight), we find ourselves in completely different circumstances with the current lock down. Even with such drastic changes to our lives and constant uncertainty on the horizon, we are still looking for convenience, but for a completely different reason.The current Covid-19 pandemic has forced South Africans to find alternative methods of shopping for essentials without being exposed to any risks. So, we’re shopping online. While online shopping has been growing in popularity over the years, there is no doubt that retailers will see a major spike in online sales during the lockdown. Unfortunately, while online shopping offers the safest means of stocking up on essentials, the time factor involved in receiving orders doesn’t make it the most convenient method of shopping right now. So, as a more convenient option, shopping has been moving to the 24-hour convenience store retail market. With leading grocery retailers now available at petrol stations across the country, this has become a popular option with consumers. In addition to 24-hour access to necessities, these locations are closer to home with fewer people around. Forecourts also offer the added bonuses of easy parking and quicker check-outs.And as always, more foot traffic means new and improved advertising opportunities. Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising was already seeing an unprecedented growth both globally and here in South Africa. Why? Because of technology! I started this piece by saying that technology is pervasive and makes our lives easier, and this holds true for outdoor/out-of-home advertising too. According to Cuebiq (the largest provider of accurate and precise location data in the US), the most powerful tool to get shoppers through doors in 2018 was out-of-home advertising – the medium boosted foot traffic from a whopping 80% to 120%. It is a great medium that offers less clutter. Our network is placed at BP forecourts with PnP Express stores, which offer a great reach and frequency builder together with roadside digital campaigns. Tractor Outdoor now offers an affordable national DOOH solution to advertisers looking to reach consumers in these uncertain times.DOOH advertising allows brands to present dynamic and creative content – which means well-targeted, high-impact personalised messages based on audience insights including demographics, geographic location, seasons or trends. The forecourt network provides an instantaneous broad reach and, with the constant movement and ad changes, there is the added bonus of no creative fatigue.“According to the Huq Commuter Study, the Digilite Network offers a powerful national audience across all of their screens. The study revealed that it has 4,022,876 impacts per month across 79 screens and, as times are changing, this number will no doubt be increasing. These networks give coverage where there are no other DOOH formats available, it targets a broad audience and delivers relevant messages that are close to point of purchase,” says Lizelle McConnell, head of sales.If consumers are becoming dependant on convenience, what could be more convenient than being told what is available to buy at the store right where they are?To take advantage of the DOOH network and the possibilities it has to offer, contact Tractor Outdoor on 086 999 0226 or email

Top stories

News