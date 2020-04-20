Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

#FairnessFirst: Greatness in unity

By: Jessica Tennant
In his latest national address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he, the deputy president and cabinet ministers would take a 33% pay cut, donating a third of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund, set up to mobilise resources in support of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, over the next three months.
The President called on other public office bearers and executives of large companies to come on board. “We are calling on other public office bearers and executives of large companies to make a similar gesture to further increase the reach of this national effort,” he said.



Other governments that have taken pay cuts to aid their economies during their respective lockdowns include India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari, Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Malawi's Peter Mutharika and their Cabinets.

Joe Public United co-founders Gareth Leck (Group chief executive officer) and Pepe Marais (Group chief creative officer)

Brand and communication group, Joe Public United heeded the call, with founders Gareth Leck, Group CEO and Pepe Marais, Group CCO following suit, also donating a third of their salaries to the Fund for the next three months.

“The decision is aligned to the purpose of our business and is simply the correct thing to do during these extraordinary times,” said Marais.

“We remain united in the growth of our country and encourage executives within the advertising industry who can do so, to respond to the president’s call in a likewise manner,” added Leck.

We are only at the beginning of a monumental struggle that demands our every resource and our every effort. We cannot relax. We cannot be complacent. – President Cyril Ramaphosa
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Jess is Senior Editor: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity.com. She is also a contributing writer.
