Howard Audio - Business as unusual!

We've all made it to three weeks and with our president making the correct choice by extending our lockdown - we look to be flattening that curve! Howard Audio has been working remotely over the past three weeks with both Adam and Paul being kept busy delivering numerous projects.

Adam has been working on a few original music projects - recording musicians from their home studios and next week we record singer Jonathan Roxmouth from a studio in South Korea - because we can!Jazzy the dog has been handling all approvals and seems quite happy in her new position at Howard Audio.Paul has been producing radio spots and final mixing numerous TV commercials that were produced remotely too. With some album mixing to boot - it’s fair to say Howard Audio is continuing to work and deliver in these difficult times.Don’t hesitate to contact Belinda if you require any assistance with remote VO bookings and recordings, production or composition. We can deliver just like we were back in studio - we’re just not... yet.Keep safe.Howard Audio.