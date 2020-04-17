Audio efficacy: Primedia Broadcasting celebrates 9 South African Radio Awards wins

Primedia Broadcasting, the operating company for four of South Africa's premier radio stations, 702, 947, CapeTalk, Kfm and news organisation Eyewitness News (EWN), has scooped nine 2020 The South African Radio Awards.
Primedia Broadcasting has been recognised in the following categories:
- Commercial Radio Content Producer – Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs: Jeanne Michel, Brad O’ Regan and Rameez Khan (Kfm 94.5)
- Combined Drama Programme Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs (Kfm 94.5)
- Commercial Radio Breakfast Show Presenter – Darren Simpson (Kfm 94.5)
- Commercial Radio Music Show – The Coke Top40 SA with Carl Wastie (Kfm 94.5)
- Commercial Radio Weekend Show – The Coke Top40 SA with Carl Wastie (Kfm 94.5)
- Commercial Radio Multi-channel promotion – Big September (Kfm 94.5)
- Commercial Radio Afternoon Drive Presenter – Thato ‘DJ Fresh’ Sikwane (947)
- Commercial Afternoon Drive Show – Afternoon Drive with John Maytham (CapeTalk)
- Combined Radio Business and Finance Show – The Money Show (CapeTalk and 702)
Reacting to the excellent performance by Primedia Broadcasting stations, Primedia Broadcasting Chairman, Geraint Crwys-Williams, said: “We are thrilled with the result and so proud that our people have been acknowledged for our story-telling, bold personalities and creating radio that truly moves people”.
Crwys-Williams added: “At this very challenging time for our country, our audiences are relying on our radio and news brands more than ever to deliver credible, trustworthy and entertaining programming. We see this industry acknowledgment as a reflection of the true heroes who bring our content to life – our audiences. The Primedia Broadcasting family of presenters, staff and management would like to dedicate this fantastic recognition to our listeners and the incredible role they play in helping us to keep delivering.”
For more information around Primedia Broadcasting visit, www.primediabroadcasting.co.za
