All the SAMA29 nominees

The Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto buzzed with excitement as the industry gathered to toast finalists in this year's edition of the SAMA nominees announcement. Albums and singles released between 1 February 2022 and 14 April 2023 were considered for SAMA29.

“The announcement is a culmination of months of preparations behind the scenes as committees comprised of major and independent labels finalised SAMA29 rules and judging criteria as well as the selection of judges drawn from the music industry and ancillary professionals in media, academic institutions and cultural bodies. Simply put, the SAMA puts the artist first and is driven by the industry, for the industry.” Said SAMA Project Lead Refiloe Ramogase in the welcoming address at the nominee announcement.

The late AKA leads the pack with a tally of no less than seven nods for his album Mass Country in the categories of Male Artist of the Year; Album of the Year; Best Engineered Album; Best Hip-Hop Album; Best Collaboration (for the single Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C); Best Collaboration (for the single Company featuring Kiddominant); and Best Produced Music Video (for Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C.

Hot on his heels is fellow rapper K.O who garnered no less than six nominations thanks to his album SR3 and the single Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie. He is nodded in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Album, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Music Video and Remix of the Year for Sete featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz.

Sjava’s Isibuko album earned him a spot in the fiercely contested Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Produced Album and Best Engineered Album.

The maestros of Amapiano, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, earned at least four and three nominations respectively, they further walked away with two nods for their collaboration as Scorpion Kings.

Sincerely Anne bagged an impressive three nods for Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Best Engineered Album for To Whom it May Concern.

Ntokozo Mbambo’s Lavish Worship is the only album by a woman competing in the Album of the Year category, she is also up for Female Artist of the Year award and Best Contemporary Faith Album.

The Maskandi Album category is a battle royale between Menzi with Ngeke Ungiphathe, Khuzani for Umqhele Nethawula, Thokozani Langa’s Is’khiye Se-Coldroom, Abafana Bakamgqumeni for Iphakade Lami and Inkos’yamagcokama with Home Alone.

In the Best Jazz Album category, In the Spirit of Ntu by Linda Sikhakhane’s Isambulu, Nduduzo Makhathini goes up against Thandi Ntuli’s Blk Elija & The Children of Meroë, Mthunzi Mvubu’s The 1st Gospel and Shane Cooper and Mabuta’s Finish the Sun.

The nominees cut across a variety of genres and reflect the vibrant nature of South African music as well as the competitive spirit that fuels creativity and flair that feeds the pulse of the industry.

The nominees reveal event hosted by television personality Nomalanga Shozi, also included the announcement of KwaZulu-Natal province as the home of the SAMA for the next three years. It was attended by dignitaries such as Siboniso Duma, the MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA); Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA); high ranking government officials; musicians; entertainment personalities and influencers.

Siboniso Duma, KZN EDTEA Minister had this to say: “We bring warm wishes from more than 11, 2 million citizens from the Zulu Kingdom. The majority of people back home are excited that we are here for this historic announcement. We are humbled by the fact that we will host SAMA Awards over the next three years.”

Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager of SABC Video Entertainment commented: “South African music plays a major role and as SABC1 we always want to make sure that local music is celebrated. The channel's partnership with the South African Music Awards shows our commitment in supporting the legacy of local artists as they continue to produce music of all genres for South Africans to enjoy. Congratulations to all the SAMA29 nominees.”

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated the nominees: “We are proud to present the class of SAMA29 who over a 14-month period put out some of the best tunes, collaborations and music videos in the country. We commend their artistry, resilience and tenacity that have led to them rising to the top and positioning themselves to be in line for the highest music accolade South Africa can bestow on an artist. We wish them well as we embark on the road to SAMA29 in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Full list of nominees

Best Engineered Album

To Whom It May Concern – Sincerely Anne, Engineered by Tjaart van der Walt & Daniel Baron



Mass Country – AKA, Engineered by Robin Kohl & Itu



Kanniedood – Francois van Coke, Engineered by Taylor Soundworks



Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë – Thandi Ntuli, Engineered by Shane, Tshepo, Thandi & Clinton



Isibuko – Sjava Engineered by Ruff

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Celebrating African Song – Dumza Maswana



Smile – Choko



I am Gold – S’nazo



Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi



Ubuhle – Lethiwe Sithole

Best Alternative Album

Glitch Vol. 2: The Future Is Now – uBeyond



Synthetic Hearts – Msaki x Tubatsi



Blue Lawns – The Great Yawn



Leaving All The Time – Bye Beneco



On The Romance of Being – Desire Marea

Best Amapiano Album

Amukelani – Kelvin Momo



Ba Straata – DJ Maphorisa and Visca



2.0 Nkwari – Myztro



KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small



Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena – DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Live In Europe 22 – CH2



Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir & Franco Prinsloo



One Night On Earth (Live in Concert) – Derek Gripper



Maike – Juliet String Quartet



Sanctuary – Carol Thorns

Best Collaboration

K.O feat Young Stunna & Blxckie – Sete



AKA feat Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)



DJ Maphorisa and Visca feat 2woshort, Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears and Madumane – Ba Straata



Morda & Oscar Mbo feat Murumba Pitch – Mohigan Sun



AKA & Kiddominant - Company

Best Pop Album

Things We Don’t Talk About – Jimmy Nevis



Heard You Got Love – Jeremy Loops



Game Over – Tyler Page



Seasons – Lloyiso



Petrichor – Amy Lilley

Best Produced Album

Things we Don’t Talk About – Jimmy Nevis, Produced by Darren Petersen



KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small, Produced by Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa, Felo Le Tee



Amukelani – Kelvin Momo, Produced by Kelvin Momo



Lindokuhle – Mlindo the Vocalist, Produced by Mthunzi, Howard, Herc, Tshepo Morome, DJ Maphorisa, Masiano



Isibuko – Sjava Produced by Webmoms, Delayde, Ruff, Jah Cool

Best Produced Music Video

AKA ft Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade), Produced by Tebogo Mabaso, Directed By Nate Thomas



K.O ft Young Stunna & Blxckie – Sete, Directed by Ted Magerman, Produced by K.O, Tsholofelo Moremedi & Ted Magerman



Desire Marea – Be Free, Directed by Imraan Christian, Produced by Will Nicholson



Tyla – Been Thinking, Directed by Meiji Alabi, Producer Jimi Adesanya



Elaine – Shine, Directed by Jesse Ray Diamond, Produced by Shayna Gianelli

Best R&B/Soul Album

4LUV (Deluxe) – Blxckie



But Could The Moments in Between – Manana



Germander II – FLVME



Bad Weather – Nanette



Passion Fruit – Kabomo

Best Reggae Album

Ghetto Youth’s Cry – Botanist Mr Lamington



Unleashed – Blakka Yut



Maximum Stylez Presents: Red Carpet Live, Vol 1 – Various Artists (Edna Montse, Pepsin, Skeleton Blazer, Reign Afrika, Zama Sunshine & Moon Queen)



Flight Mode Riddim – Blackness Blue Productions



Healing – Lavoro Duro

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

Sing, Hoop, Weerklink – Prop



Skree Net Sag – ALTEREGO



Ep In F – Herman Kleinhans



Jagvat – Jan Rhaap



Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet



Katryn – Stefan Jansen

Remix of the Year

Mörda & Yallunder – Ndinovalo, remixed by Mörda (Bongani Mohosana)



K.O ft Young Stunna, Oxlade & Diamond Platnumz – Sete, remixed by K.O



Citizen Deep and Mzux Maen ft Yasmin Levy – Hayii Citizen Deep Remix, remixed by Citizen Deep



Lebo Mathosa – Au Dede (ft Karyendasoul), remixed by Karyendasoul



Myztro ft Focalistic, Daliwonga, ShaunMusiQ, Ftears – Tobetsa Remake, remixed by Myztro, ShaunMusiQ and FTears.

Rest Of Africa Award

Sad Romance – Ckay



Timeless – Davido



Worry < – Tim Lyre



Dynastie – Ferre Gola



Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiça



I’m Alive – Sha Sha

Best Gqom Album

Fikelephi – Sizwe Mdlalose



Meeting With The King – DJ Lag



Love & Light – Cairo CPT



Nande 2.0 – DJ Sandiso



Ithuba – Newlandz Finest

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Ba Ya Mo Nyatsa – Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo



Mantswe a Supileng – Spiritual Gospel Choir



Ikhoni Mfuyo – In Zion of Christ



Emmanuel (Farewell to Phodiso Joel Kgaudi) – JTG Gospel Choir



Ntate le Rato la hao – Ingqayizivele Gospel Choir

Newcomer of the Year

Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari



Blakka Yut – Unleashed



Sincerely Anne – To Whom It May Concern



Lloyiso – Seasons



Venom and Shishiliza – Love is Pain

Duo/Group of the Year

DJ Maphorisa & Visca – Ba Straata



Venom & Shishiliza – Love is Pain



Mafikizolo – Idwala



DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena



Msaki x Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts

Female Artist of the Year

Kelly Khumalo – From A God To A King



Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship



Sincerely Anne – To Whom It May Concern



Hle – Take Heart



Thandi Ntuli – Blk Elijah and The Children of Moroë

Best Dance Album

Next Level – Russell Zuma



Asante – Mörda



We Live 4 Our Music (W4LOM) – Karyendasoul



The Gospel According to Artwork Sounds – Artwork Sounds



A New Dawn – DJ Kabila

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Memories – Drakensberg Boys Choir



Ndikhethiwe – Vusi Nova



Love – Viwo Kulati



Dark Secrets – Louise Carver



Bait For Steps Forward – Nobuhle Ashanti

Best Afro-Pop Album

Love is Pain – Venom & Shishiliza



Idwala – Mafikizolo



From A God To A King – Kelly Khumalo



Isibuko – Sjava



Ekhayakomama – Phila Dlozi

Best HipHop Album

Diaspora – Maglera Doe Boy



Life is Gangsta – Thato Saul



SR3 – K.O



Mass Country – AKA



This Is Religion – MashBeatz

Best Jazz Album

Finish The Sun – Shane Cooper & Mabuta



The 1st Gospel – Mthunzi Mvubu



Blk Elijah & The Children of Moroë – Thandi Ntuli



The Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini



Isambulo – Linda Sikhakhane

Male Artist of the Year

Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1



AKA – Mass Country



Sjava – Isibuko



K.O – SR3



Lloyiso – Seasons

Album of the Year

AKA – Mass Country



K.O – SR3



Sjava – Isibuko



Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1



Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Best Rock Album

Testify – Basson Laubscher & The Violent Free Peace



Fine Thanks, and You? – Shortstraw



Fuzigish – Fuzigish



Hellcats – End of Days



Kanniedood – Francois van Coke

Best Maskandi Album

Home Alone – Inkos’yamagcokama



Ngeke Ungiphathe – Menzi



Is’khiye Se-Coldroom – Thokozani Langa



Iphakade lami – Abafana Baka Mqgumeni



Umqhele neThawula - Khuzani

Best Kwaito Album

I Am Who I Am – Nkiyase



Speak N Vrostaan – Kwesta & Kabza De Small



R Mashesha – Big Nuz



Jukebox – Shisa Boy



Barabbas – Taylor K

Best Traditional Faith Album

Ndiyabulela – Hush



The Overflow Gcwala Kimi – Dumi Mkokstad



Hoja Ke Sena Wena – IPCC



The Grace Encounter, Vol. 1 – Bucy Radebe



Sedi Laka – Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Contemporary Faith Album

Take Heart – Hle



Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo



Mhalamhala – Brenden Praise



Restored (Live Recording) – The Jesus Collective



Hope – Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Traditional Album

Obe Happy – Ntata Mafahla



Inkabi Nation – Inkabi Nation



African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi



Ke Bone Molelo O Timile – MmaAusi



A Reyeng Bahurutshe – Thebe Arts Group

Beste Pop Album

Hittegolf – Eloff



Insomnia – Brendan Peyper



Loufi Flippen Loufi – Loufi



Die Onbekende – Rooksein



Jona – Bernice West

SAMA29 will be staged at the Durban ICC on the weekend of 17 and 18 November 2023 and broadcast live on SABC1.