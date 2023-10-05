All the SAMA29 nominees

The Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto buzzed with excitement as the industry gathered to toast finalists in this year's edition of the SAMA nominees announcement. Albums and singles released between 1 February 2022 and 14 April 2023 were considered for SAMA29.
“The announcement is a culmination of months of preparations behind the scenes as committees comprised of major and independent labels finalised SAMA29 rules and judging criteria as well as the selection of judges drawn from the music industry and ancillary professionals in media, academic institutions and cultural bodies. Simply put, the SAMA puts the artist first and is driven by the industry, for the industry.” Said SAMA Project Lead Refiloe Ramogase in the welcoming address at the nominee announcement.
The late AKA leads the pack with a tally of no less than seven nods for his album Mass Country in the categories of Male Artist of the Year; Album of the Year; Best Engineered Album; Best Hip-Hop Album; Best Collaboration (for the single Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C); Best Collaboration (for the single Company featuring Kiddominant); and Best Produced Music Video (for Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C.
Hot on his heels is fellow rapper K.O who garnered no less than six nominations thanks to his album SR3 and the single Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie. He is nodded in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Album, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Music Video and Remix of the Year for Sete featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz.
Sjava’s Isibuko album earned him a spot in the fiercely contested Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Produced Album and Best Engineered Album.
The maestros of Amapiano, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, earned at least four and three nominations respectively, they further walked away with two nods for their collaboration as Scorpion Kings.
Sincerely Anne bagged an impressive three nods for Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Best Engineered Album for To Whom it May Concern.
Ntokozo Mbambo’s Lavish Worship is the only album by a woman competing in the Album of the Year category, she is also up for Female Artist of the Year award and Best Contemporary Faith Album.
The Maskandi Album category is a battle royale between Menzi with Ngeke Ungiphathe, Khuzani for Umqhele Nethawula, Thokozani Langa’s Is’khiye Se-Coldroom, Abafana Bakamgqumeni for Iphakade Lami and Inkos’yamagcokama with Home Alone.
In the Best Jazz Album category, In the Spirit of Ntu by Linda Sikhakhane’s Isambulu, Nduduzo Makhathini goes up against Thandi Ntuli’s Blk Elija & The Children of Meroë, Mthunzi Mvubu’s The 1st Gospel and Shane Cooper and Mabuta’s Finish the Sun.
The nominees cut across a variety of genres and reflect the vibrant nature of South African music as well as the competitive spirit that fuels creativity and flair that feeds the pulse of the industry.
The nominees reveal event hosted by television personality Nomalanga Shozi, also included the announcement of KwaZulu-Natal province as the home of the SAMA for the next three years. It was attended by dignitaries such as Siboniso Duma, the MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA); Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA); high ranking government officials; musicians; entertainment personalities and influencers.
Siboniso Duma, KZN EDTEA Minister had this to say: “We bring warm wishes from more than 11, 2 million citizens from the Zulu Kingdom. The majority of people back home are excited that we are here for this historic announcement. We are humbled by the fact that we will host SAMA Awards over the next three years.”
Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager of SABC Video Entertainment commented: “South African music plays a major role and as SABC1 we always want to make sure that local music is celebrated. The channel's partnership with the South African Music Awards shows our commitment in supporting the legacy of local artists as they continue to produce music of all genres for South Africans to enjoy. Congratulations to all the SAMA29 nominees.”
RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated the nominees: “We are proud to present the class of SAMA29 who over a 14-month period put out some of the best tunes, collaborations and music videos in the country. We commend their artistry, resilience and tenacity that have led to them rising to the top and positioning themselves to be in line for the highest music accolade South Africa can bestow on an artist. We wish them well as we embark on the road to SAMA29 in KwaZulu-Natal.”
Full list of nominees
Best Engineered AlbumTo Whom It May Concern – Sincerely Anne, Engineered by Tjaart van der Walt & Daniel Baron
Mass Country – AKA, Engineered by Robin Kohl & Itu
Kanniedood – Francois van Coke, Engineered by Taylor Soundworks
Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë – Thandi Ntuli, Engineered by Shane, Tshepo, Thandi & Clinton
Isibuko – Sjava Engineered by Ruff
Best African Adult Contemporary Album Celebrating African Song – Dumza Maswana
Smile – Choko
I am Gold – S’nazo
Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi
Ubuhle – Lethiwe Sithole
Best Alternative Album Glitch Vol. 2: The Future Is Now – uBeyond
Synthetic Hearts – Msaki x Tubatsi
Blue Lawns – The Great Yawn
Leaving All The Time – Bye Beneco
On The Romance of Being – Desire Marea
Best Amapiano Album Amukelani – Kelvin Momo
Ba Straata – DJ Maphorisa and Visca
2.0 Nkwari – Myztro
KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small
Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena – DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small
Best Classical/Instrumental Album Live In Europe 22 – CH2
Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir & Franco Prinsloo
One Night On Earth (Live in Concert) – Derek Gripper
Maike – Juliet String Quartet
Sanctuary – Carol Thorns
Best Collaboration K.O feat Young Stunna & Blxckie – Sete
AKA feat Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)
DJ Maphorisa and Visca feat 2woshort, Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears and Madumane – Ba Straata
Morda & Oscar Mbo feat Murumba Pitch – Mohigan Sun
AKA & Kiddominant - Company
Best Pop Album Things We Don’t Talk About – Jimmy Nevis
Heard You Got Love – Jeremy Loops
Game Over – Tyler Page
Seasons – Lloyiso
Petrichor – Amy Lilley
Best Produced Album Things we Don’t Talk About – Jimmy Nevis, Produced by Darren Petersen
KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small, Produced by Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa, Felo Le Tee
Amukelani – Kelvin Momo, Produced by Kelvin Momo
Lindokuhle – Mlindo the Vocalist, Produced by Mthunzi, Howard, Herc, Tshepo Morome, DJ Maphorisa, Masiano
Isibuko – Sjava Produced by Webmoms, Delayde, Ruff, Jah Cool
Best Produced Music Video AKA ft Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade), Produced by Tebogo Mabaso, Directed By Nate Thomas
K.O ft Young Stunna & Blxckie – Sete, Directed by Ted Magerman, Produced by K.O, Tsholofelo Moremedi & Ted Magerman
Desire Marea – Be Free, Directed by Imraan Christian, Produced by Will Nicholson
Tyla – Been Thinking, Directed by Meiji Alabi, Producer Jimi Adesanya
Elaine – Shine, Directed by Jesse Ray Diamond, Produced by Shayna Gianelli
Best R&B/Soul Album 4LUV (Deluxe) – Blxckie
But Could The Moments in Between – Manana
Germander II – FLVME
Bad Weather – Nanette
Passion Fruit – Kabomo
Best Reggae Album Ghetto Youth’s Cry – Botanist Mr Lamington
Unleashed – Blakka Yut
Maximum Stylez Presents: Red Carpet Live, Vol 1 – Various Artists (Edna Montse, Pepsin, Skeleton Blazer, Reign Afrika, Zama Sunshine & Moon Queen)
Flight Mode Riddim – Blackness Blue Productions
Healing – Lavoro Duro
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album Sing, Hoop, Weerklink – Prop
Skree Net Sag – ALTEREGO
Ep In F – Herman Kleinhans
Jagvat – Jan Rhaap
Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet
Katryn – Stefan Jansen
Remix of the Year Mörda & Yallunder – Ndinovalo, remixed by Mörda (Bongani Mohosana)
K.O ft Young Stunna, Oxlade & Diamond Platnumz – Sete, remixed by K.O
Citizen Deep and Mzux Maen ft Yasmin Levy – Hayii Citizen Deep Remix, remixed by Citizen Deep
Lebo Mathosa – Au Dede (ft Karyendasoul), remixed by Karyendasoul
Myztro ft Focalistic, Daliwonga, ShaunMusiQ, Ftears – Tobetsa Remake, remixed by Myztro, ShaunMusiQ and FTears.
Rest Of Africa Award Sad Romance – Ckay
Timeless – Davido
Worry < – Tim Lyre
Dynastie – Ferre Gola
Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiça
I’m Alive – Sha Sha
Best Gqom Album Fikelephi – Sizwe Mdlalose
Meeting With The King – DJ Lag
Love & Light – Cairo CPT
Nande 2.0 – DJ Sandiso
Ithuba – Newlandz Finest
Best African Indigenous Faith Album Ba Ya Mo Nyatsa – Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo
Mantswe a Supileng – Spiritual Gospel Choir
Ikhoni Mfuyo – In Zion of Christ
Emmanuel (Farewell to Phodiso Joel Kgaudi) – JTG Gospel Choir
Ntate le Rato la hao – Ingqayizivele Gospel Choir
Newcomer of the Year Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari
Blakka Yut – Unleashed
Sincerely Anne – To Whom It May Concern
Lloyiso – Seasons
Venom and Shishiliza – Love is Pain
Duo/Group of the Year DJ Maphorisa & Visca – Ba Straata
Venom & Shishiliza – Love is Pain
Mafikizolo – Idwala
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena
Msaki x Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts
Female Artist of the Year Kelly Khumalo – From A God To A King
Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship
Sincerely Anne – To Whom It May Concern
Hle – Take Heart
Thandi Ntuli – Blk Elijah and The Children of Moroë
Best Dance Album Next Level – Russell Zuma
Asante – Mörda
We Live 4 Our Music (W4LOM) – Karyendasoul
The Gospel According to Artwork Sounds – Artwork Sounds
A New Dawn – DJ Kabila
Best Adult Contemporary Album Memories – Drakensberg Boys Choir
Ndikhethiwe – Vusi Nova
Love – Viwo Kulati
Dark Secrets – Louise Carver
Bait For Steps Forward – Nobuhle Ashanti
Best Afro-Pop Album Love is Pain – Venom & Shishiliza
Idwala – Mafikizolo
From A God To A King – Kelly Khumalo
Isibuko – Sjava
Ekhayakomama – Phila Dlozi
Best HipHop Album Diaspora – Maglera Doe Boy
Life is Gangsta – Thato Saul
SR3 – K.O
Mass Country – AKA
This Is Religion – MashBeatz
Best Jazz Album Finish The Sun – Shane Cooper & Mabuta
The 1st Gospel – Mthunzi Mvubu
Blk Elijah & The Children of Moroë – Thandi Ntuli
The Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini
Isambulo – Linda Sikhakhane
Male Artist of the Year Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1
AKA – Mass Country
Sjava – Isibuko
K.O – SR3
Lloyiso – Seasons
Album of the Year AKA – Mass Country
K.O – SR3
Sjava – Isibuko
Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1
Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
Best Rock Album Testify – Basson Laubscher & The Violent Free Peace
Fine Thanks, and You? – Shortstraw
Fuzigish – Fuzigish
Hellcats – End of Days
Kanniedood – Francois van Coke
Best Maskandi Album Home Alone – Inkos’yamagcokama
Ngeke Ungiphathe – Menzi
Is’khiye Se-Coldroom – Thokozani Langa
Iphakade lami – Abafana Baka Mqgumeni
Umqhele neThawula - Khuzani
Best Kwaito Album I Am Who I Am – Nkiyase
Speak N Vrostaan – Kwesta & Kabza De Small
R Mashesha – Big Nuz
Jukebox – Shisa Boy
Barabbas – Taylor K
Best Traditional Faith Album Ndiyabulela – Hush
The Overflow Gcwala Kimi – Dumi Mkokstad
Hoja Ke Sena Wena – IPCC
The Grace Encounter, Vol. 1 – Bucy Radebe
Sedi Laka – Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Contemporary Faith Album Take Heart – Hle
Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo
Mhalamhala – Brenden Praise
Restored (Live Recording) – The Jesus Collective
Hope – Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Traditional Album Obe Happy – Ntata Mafahla
Inkabi Nation – Inkabi Nation
African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi
Ke Bone Molelo O Timile – MmaAusi
A Reyeng Bahurutshe – Thebe Arts Group
Beste Pop Album Hittegolf – Eloff
Insomnia – Brendan Peyper
Loufi Flippen Loufi – Loufi
Die Onbekende – Rooksein
Jona – Bernice West
SAMA29 will be staged at the Durban ICC on the weekend of 17 and 18 November 2023 and broadcast live on SABC1.