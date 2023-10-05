Sook pop-up store launches in Waterfall City

Sook, the pop-up retail provider, has officially opened a unit in Waterfall City. Opening at the start of October, the 130m2 site will be the brand's debut in South Africa.

Image supplied

The launch in South Africa comes after a successful signing in Liverpool, UK for Sook with a 1,2502 space. The new versatile space in Waterfall City has already been booked out until Christmas Day, featuring an impressive lineup of leading brands, including TV personality Somizi Mhlongo's "Sompire Kids", Thando Thabethe's "Thabooty’s”, and renowned streetwear brand "GalxBoy”.

Fitted with digital displays, screens and modular fixtures, the Sook Mall of Africa space provides a customisable space to suit individual retailer requirements. In addition to providing brands with space, Sook also understands the importance of advanced data analytics and is able to support each brand with valuable insights into consumer behaviours and sales statistics, helping tenants optimise their business strategies for enhanced success.

Sook Mall of Africa will provide space for a number of leading African and international brands looking to expand their site portfolio, meet with their customers in person and hold experiential activations. Brands in the fashion, homeware and accessories industries have already booked the space. For many of the brands signing with Sook, this is their debut in a physical brick-and-mortar space, with Sook removing the barriers to entry with a blank canvas experience.

John Hoyle, CEO and founder of Sook added: “We are thrilled to allow brands the opportunity to dip their toe into physical retail, or trial a new concept, without the pressure of signing a long-term lease. While smaller businesses were entirely reliant on online platforms, we are now seeing them seek retail spaces to build meaningful relationships with their customers in person.

“This is a significant achievement for us at Sook as we launch our first international site in South Africa. We have the opportunity to blend physical and digital elements and offer customers the flexibility to engage in brick-and-mortar spaces, and taking this space will allow us to continue our mission on an international level.”

As the first brand to launch in Sook Mall of Africa, Somizi Mhlongo said, “The concept of bringing Sook to South Africa is truly groundbreaking and amazing. It benefits not only entrepreneurs but also consumers. Many brands can’t afford physical stores, and consumers often lack direct access to them. Sook is introducing an ingenious platform that connects consumers and entrepreneurs, making these brands accessible to the public.

“What’s particularly impressive about Sook is its inclusivity. It doesn’t focus on just one type of business; it caters to all entrepreneurs. I’m thrilled to be part of the opening, especially as I’ve recently started my own business, and the attention it's receiving is immense.

“This collaboration feels like a match made in retail heaven, and I’m eagerly anticipating what Sook will bring to the table. I know that it promises an ever-changing experience, like a fruit salad where each visit holds something new.”

SOOK Mall of Africa seamlessly blends physical and digital elements in its design, creating a powerful platform that maximises brand exposure to a wide audience. Whether businesses need space for a month or a week, SOOK Mall of Africa provides a flexible and modular setup that empowers entrepreneurs to exercise their creativity.

Yasmeen Lorgat, leasing manager at Mall of Africa, added, "The launch of Sook Mall of Africa represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to evolve and elevate the retail experience. It's an innovative concept that caters to the needs of both emerging and established brands, offering them a unique platform to engage with customers in an experiential and flexible way."