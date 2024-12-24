SABC 1’s Qwell It on a Summer Levol campaign caters to loyal viewers

SABC 1 newest campaign, Qwell It on a Summer Levol follows the broadcaster’s summer campaigns that are culturally attuned to the pulse on the ground and bridges the gap between modern socialising and the advent of online, viral trends.

The 2024/25 campaign is in partnership with The Qwellers and features Ama Ice, an exclusive song by the eclectic modern hip-hop collective, hailing from Braamfontein.

The partnership between SABC 1 and the Qwellers, positions the national broadcaster as a leader in unexpected creative collaborations and an enabler of disruptive expression.

“Through this partnership with the Qwellers, a dynamic collective that truly resonates with our target audience, we wanted to offer a bold Summer campaign that captures the unwavering spirit of modern socialising and demonstrates how the channel consistently remains attuned to the rise of cultural trends,” says Dichaba Phalatse, SABC marketing manager for video entertainment.

He says the channel is thrilled to welcome and introduce Qwell It on a Summer Levol to its loyal viewers.

“We believe these viewers are a vibrant market that is always seeking moments of expression rooted in the firm community of like-minded individuals.”

He adds that SABC 1 is in a lane of its own and has carved out a generational following allowing viewers to enjoy exceptional local and international content, especially over the festive season with family and friends.

The spirit of street culture

The popular phrase, Qwel It, has received viral stardom, on social platforms and the streets alike. In layman’s terms, to Qwel It, is a contextual phrase that embodies the spirit of street culture and underground hip-hop; whilst going against the grain of cultural and societal norms and expectations.

“Qwell it on a Summer Levol invites the audience to define their expressions and meanings of what it means to qwel this summer, with SABC 1 at the heart of every moment of celebration and relaxation," explains Phalatse.

SABC 1 in many ways anticipates and caters to viewers’ needs for world-class entertainment, he says, with the festive season and Summer being no exception.

“Qwell it on a Summer Levol is the channel’s commitment to upholding the entertainment value that our loyal consumers have long enjoyed.”

The Qwellers originally began as a duo, who adopted the Qwel It lingo from their mentor, Dr Peppa.

Since then the duo has since multiplied to a collective of 10 energetic young men, with a shared passion for redefining the confines of South African hip-hop, with an unfiltered and authentic approach to the genre.

Consumers wanting to enjoy extra Qwell It on a Summer Levol content can do so by following the brand’s activities across social media platforms over the summer season.