MusicExchange: Nothing sounds quite like Mango Groove

Putting it simply, nothing sounds quite like Mango Groove!
We chat with special star Claire Johnston, ahead of the group's upcoming visit to Cape Town...
To get through life by having fun while doing as little harm as possible.
Escape, fulfilment, joy, possibility and connection.
Taking myself and other people to a happy place.
FFS, be kind!
Being noticed enough to make an impact but not so much that it gets in the way of being able to live a ‘normal’ life.
I’m unable to do this anymore.
Toxic people.
Bruno Mars, LP and Pink (but not all at the same time!)
Random things seem to spark creativity for me.
Being with people I like and respect and the joy of a show well done.
Special Star
Too many! A stand-out is a pair of underpants landing on my head during the vocal section of Special Star in the ‘90’s.
People who go out of their way everyday to make a positive difference.
Debbie Harry.
Please may I choose two? Imtiaz Sooliman and Richard Attenborough.
A William Kentridge drawing from Mango Groove’s Another Country music video.
A good South African red wine.
Glastonbury.
Perhaps my quirky taste in accessories.
Clairabelle (very occasionally).
Forensic psychology.
Impatient, oversensitive, intense, thoughtful and silly.
Little Dance – Neon Dreams
Adventure of a Lifetime – Coldplay
When Doves Cry – Prince
Vulindlela – Brenda Fassie
Autumn in New York – the Bill Charlap Trio version
Pan’s Labyrinth.
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr.
Another Brick in the Wall by Pink Floyd.
My closest friends and my dogs.
Seriously (seriously).
A cruise around the fjords to see the Northern lights.
Hasn’t happened yet!
Injustice.
Loss of people I love and not being believed.
Feeling safe and hopeful.
Overthink.
We see the world not as it is, but as we are.
At the risk of sounding pretentious, the journey of self-discovery, how we see ourselves and the world shapes everything we do.
Have been involved in, amongst others, conservation and literacy projects and would ultimately like to set up something that teaches children from a young age to connect with the natural world as our disconnect with it is making us and the planet sick.
Inner peace.
