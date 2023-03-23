More Easter, less EISHter with City Lodge Hotel Group!

Keeping the kids entertained during Easter school holidays can be tough, especially with little ones in the house hopped up on chocolate eggs and other sweets. At City Lodge Hotel Group, we're keen to lend a helping hand and swoop in to save you from an EISHter!

We are offering up to 25% off the best available accommodation rate between 24 March and 10 April 2023 for stays at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges in South Africa and a 10% discount off best available rates (BAR) at Road Lodges during the campaign period. (Promotion excludes City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport.) To find out more and book, go to www.clhg.com and for all terms and conditions applicable to this promotion, go to www.clhg.com/terms#23.

Road Lodge Kimberley pool City Lodge Hotels #Cafe ribs

What you and the kids can look forward to:

revamped lunch and dinner menus at most of our hotels including our cocktail menus,



fast and reliable WiFi,



comfy beds in blissfully air-conditioned rooms,



friendly staff, and



poolside relaxation, as many of our hotels feature sparkling swimming pools.

Cocktails - life is a Peachie Litchi Town Lodge Roodepoort bedroom

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says: “We welcome long weekends and look forward to some much-needed time off, away from our routine. Why not spend it in one of our hotels where you can relax and let us prepare your meals, make the beds, and deliver on our service excellence promise while you recharge your batteries. We have four hotel brands that allow you to select the price point that works best for you and your family, and with this Easter special, you’ll be saving even more!

Choose from our Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodges and Road Lodges in 56 major and smaller cities across South Africa. We also have Town Lodges in Windhoek, Namibia and Gaborone, Botswana and a new, smart City Lodge Hotel in Maputo, Mozambique, which are not part of this particular special, but go to our website and take advantage of the other promotions currently running.”



