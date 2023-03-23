Industries

More Easter, less EISHter with City Lodge Hotel Group!

23 Mar 2023
Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
Keeping the kids entertained during Easter school holidays can be tough, especially with little ones in the house hopped up on chocolate eggs and other sweets. At City Lodge Hotel Group, we're keen to lend a helping hand and swoop in to save you from an EISHter!
We are offering up to 25% off the best available accommodation rate between 24 March and 10 April 2023 for stays at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges in South Africa and a 10% discount off best available rates (BAR) at Road Lodges during the campaign period. (Promotion excludes City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport.) To find out more and book, go to www.clhg.com and for all terms and conditions applicable to this promotion, go to www.clhg.com/terms#23.

Road Lodge Kimberley pool
Road Lodge Kimberley pool
City Lodge Hotels #Cafe ribs
City Lodge Hotels #Cafe ribs

What you and the kids can look forward to:

  • revamped lunch and dinner menus at most of our hotels including our cocktail menus,
  • fast and reliable WiFi,
  • comfy beds in blissfully air-conditioned rooms,
  • friendly staff, and
  • poolside relaxation, as many of our hotels feature sparkling swimming pools.

Cocktails - life is a Peachie Litchi
Cocktails - life is a Peachie Litchi
Town Lodge Roodepoort bedroom
Town Lodge Roodepoort bedroom

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says: “We welcome long weekends and look forward to some much-needed time off, away from our routine. Why not spend it in one of our hotels where you can relax and let us prepare your meals, make the beds, and deliver on our service excellence promise while you recharge your batteries. We have four hotel brands that allow you to select the price point that works best for you and your family, and with this Easter special, you’ll be saving even more!

Choose from our Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodges and Road Lodges in 56 major and smaller cities across South Africa. We also have Town Lodges in Windhoek, Namibia and Gaborone, Botswana and a new, smart City Lodge Hotel in Maputo, Mozambique, which are not part of this particular special, but go to our website and take advantage of the other promotions currently running.”

City Lodge Hotel
City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
