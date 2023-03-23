Cape Town Fashion Week returns triumphantly and it's not just about fashion

After a disruptive two-years, Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW) returns from 23-25 March 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event was last hosted in 2020 and had to transition to an online format, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past 15 years, AFI has successfully connected African fashion to global markets, propelling and elevating designers to international acclaim. AFI’s mission is to be the best business platform and ecosystem that supports and enables trade for African fashion and brands. AFI was founded by businesswoman, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, whose love for African creativity, craftmanship and culture led her to engage with diverse talent on the continent. AFI is recognised as a platform that nurtures, invests in, and promotes the best African creative talent.

The 2022 edition of CTFW saw a move to Abu Dhabi, in celebration of International Women’s Day. Partnering with Forbes, this Fashion Experience proved to be successful for African designers who were able to exhibit and market their pieces to international clients during the Forbes 30/50 event.

This year, CTFW is back in Cape Town with a major emphasis on promoting and retailing Africa’s top fashion labels. AFI continues to create opportunities for customers to encounter fresh designers, as well as strengthen designer visibility and sales through a digital platform

“The fashion industry not only sets fashion and style trends, but is also a huge economic engine that provides small businesses with an opportunity to trade and earn income. The industry provides export income to governments, and creates jobs in the fashion apparel and manufacturing sector,” said founder and executive chairperson of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi- Motsepe, who attended the media launch.

In addition to the expected catwalk fashion show, Hannelize Robinson, group executive of Events at Africa Fashion International, says "this year they have introduced an expo element, the opportunity to shop the runway and exciting masterclasses on Thursday and Friday afternoon".

Another element added to this year’s fashion week will feature art and design which will be exhibited at the three-day expo. We also know that music plays a part in the creativity of fashion and therefore some of South Africa's popular musicians will alo be performing. Artists include DJ Zinhle, Young Stunna, and the Scorpion Kings and more.

Fashion meets music as we bring you the hottest musical performances at #CTFashionWeek!



We're thrilled to announce our headliners: @DJZinhle, Young Stunna, plus the Kings of Amapiano, @KabzaDeSmall_ & @DjMaphorisa.https://t.co/n0SUFtSSnY#15YearsofAFI pic.twitter.com/rfWB9Ta9PJ — African Fashion International (@AFI_sa) March 15, 2023

By blending fashion, art, music, design, tech and culture, Cape Town Fashion Week 2023 will focus on sustainably produced fashion.

Attendees can expect to see established names like Kat van Duinen (South Africa), Taibo Bacar (Mozambique), Imprint South Africa (South Africa), Scalo (South Africa) and Hugo Flear (South Africa).

For more, go to https://africanfashioninternational.com/pages/cape-town-fashion-week