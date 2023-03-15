MusicExchange: It's all 'Silk and Gravel' for Auriol Hays

In March 2022, Hays was selected as one of 12 local and international artists to participate in the Tankwa Artscape residency in the desert.
Now Auriol has a new album out called Silk and Gravel. It refers not only to the texture of her voice, but the subject matter of the music itself.
"The last few years enabled us, individually and globally, to delve into our lived realities. I discovered when the restrictions lifted, I could no longer burden myself with painful narratives” remarked Auriol. "I used music to purge their angst, and my own."
Her sixth album, Silk and Gravel is available on all digital platforms now.
I recently caught up with her...
I'm a tequila-loving therapist to friends and family.
Everything! If I love anyone and they cannot be found in my music…obviously the relationship won’t last. I wish that was a joke!
Not complicating one’s life with words.
"Awareness Through Music"
Not doing or saying anything that would shock my mother.
When I die.
Bad food, bad whiskey and bad music while driving.
Obviously...Ben Harper! Everyone else is a bonus.
The world is my muse, but a fantastic man does wonders...
All of it beside having to market myself.
Intimate audiences do enjoy In My Lover’s Bed. But the song people sing along most to is called People Say The Craziest Things
My boobs almost popped out on the opening night of the Joy of Jazz many years ago. Needless to say – I invested in good bras since.
My mother, sister, daughter and all my friends.
My daughter instructed me to not look like a mad aunty from the hood. So I am adhering to those standards.
All the people who are currently in my life are inspiration enough.
My notebooks where I jot down words and phrases from all kinds of people that will become music.
Tequila!
With the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
My voice and bad cooking. Also my equally bad taste in men.
My granny use to call me Orrie Borrie.
A therapist.
Only-Bad-Ass-On-Stage.
I am a TV series and movie junkie. This is an impossible question to answer.
I just finished all the books written by Tim Butcher. Blood River, The Trigger and Chasing the Devil. I wish he would write more...
Waiting on an Angel by Ben Harper.
Music...but let’s not tell my Mother or daughter.
Spending a few months in Berlin working with artists. Driving the autobahn in a very fast car; music blasting with my friends.
Just being able to breathe every morning. And all the wonderful people I call friends and family who make creating music a joy.
Bad music.
Getting lost and having to eat bad food and terrible company.
Growl!
Discernment.
Travelling to India.
I am very involved with creating awareness around Alzheimer's. However, if my voice can be used to make some kind of change and those involved are sincere – I am always ready to help.
I would love to tour overseas and work with people who are great on and off stage. Life is too short to deal with assholes.
