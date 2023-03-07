Entries open for SA Music Awards 2023

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is calling musicians to submit their entries for the 29th instalment of the SA Music Awards (SAMAs). Entries opened 6 March 2023.

Entries eligible for a SAMA consideration in over 30 genre categories, should have been released between 1 February 2022 and 14 April 2023.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi commented: “The SAMA entries have been on an upward trajectory in the last five years, with last year setting a record with over 1,300 submissions. This has been a satisfying vote of confidence in the SAMA and our systems by the music recording community. We look forward to SAMA29 continuing that trend. The music industry has been bustling with new releases across genres and now the time has come to reward excellence.”

Submissions can be made on www.samusicawards.co.za or delivered physically at Unit 1, 152 Bram Fisher Road, Randburg. The closing date is on 14 April 2023 at midnight.