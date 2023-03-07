Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Global Team Horse Racing (GTH)Irvine PartnersOnPoint PRBizcommunity.comOLC Through The Line CommunicationsFusionDesignLGBrainbow Conscious CreativesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Entries open for SA Music Awards 2023

7 Mar 2023
The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is calling musicians to submit their entries for the 29th instalment of the SA Music Awards (SAMAs). Entries opened 6 March 2023.
Image by from
Image by Valéria Rodrigues Valéria from Pixabay

Entries eligible for a SAMA consideration in over 30 genre categories, should have been released between 1 February 2022 and 14 April 2023.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi commented: “The SAMA entries have been on an upward trajectory in the last five years, with last year setting a record with over 1,300 submissions. This has been a satisfying vote of confidence in the SAMA and our systems by the music recording community. We look forward to SAMA29 continuing that trend. The music industry has been bustling with new releases across genres and now the time has come to reward excellence.”

Submissions can be made on www.samusicawards.co.za or delivered physically at Unit 1, 152 Bram Fisher Road, Randburg. The closing date is on 14 April 2023 at midnight.

NextOptions
Read more: SAMAS, South African Music Awards, Recording Industry of South Africa, Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA, SA Music Awards

Related

Local DJ, producer Mr Thela takes Gqom to South Korea
Local DJ, producer Mr Thela takes Gqom to South Korea1 Mar 2023
Gospel star Pulane Maphari stripped of SA Music Award
Gospel star Pulane Maphari stripped of SA Music Award14 Sep 2022
Image supplied: The #Sama28 nominees have been announced
Sama Award nominees announced!9 Jun 2022
Source:
South African Music Awards partners with TikTok6 Jun 2022
Source:
Nominations for Basadi in Music Awards closing soon12 May 2022
Source:
Nominations for Sama Artist of the Year opened!5 May 2022
Source:
Risa calls for South African Music Award entries21 Apr 2022
South African Music Awards attracts a record number of entries
South African Music Awards attracts a record number of entries18 Feb 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz