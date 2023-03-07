MusicExchange: Hellcats releases 'End Of Days'

The new music reflects something new and unexpected, whilst staying true to their loud, signature sound.
We chatted to the loud rock duo.
To make loud, bare knuckle rock n roll.
Everything!
Love. Anger. Release. Rebirth.
“If you need a motto to define yourself, you’re doing it wrong”
Smoke and mirrors. It is as overrated as it is irrelevant.
When the last breath leaves our banged up and fully lived-in bodies.
Covers.
Josh Homme and Jacques Moolman.
Inside. The source.
That it’s not work.
“Wish you were dead”
We’re a two piece. Alessandro on several occasions has just gotten up and left the stage for a bathroom break. It gets so lonely up there.
Bowie. Mick Jagger. Ozzy. Rob MacLennan. Robert Plant. Jack White. Jacques Moolman. Dave Grohl.
Lemmy
Dave Grohl. I’ve always admired him. I’m old enough to have been a fan of Nirvana when they were still playing. He left the most successful band in the world when Kurt died – and then casually just started the next most successful rock band in the world. Grohl is God.
A Fender, Apple Red, Eric Clapton Signature series Guitar. I call her “Red”.
Ice cold, bottom shelf beer.
Glastonbury Pyramid Stage.
Hellcats are a two-piece band that sounds like a 10 piece - with a drummer that sings loud, offensive rock n roll beautifully, from behind the drum kit, while I get to run around on-stage shouting profanities into the mic. We stand out like a sore thumb that’s had an amplifier stack fall on it.
All the good ones won’t be published here, but “Die Katte” is one that pops up every now and then.
Fall over.
Bored. Content. Alive. At peace.
Death from Above 1979: Right on Frankenstein
The Rolling Stones: Street Fighting Man
Fleetwood Mac: Dreams
Shadowclub: Dirt and the Rubble
Fokofpolisiekar: Ek Glo in die Son
Dazed and Confused
The Creative Act: A way of being by Rick Rubin and The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz.
When I was five years old Survivors’ Eye of the Tiger came on the radio and I made my mom leave the room because something was happening to my body, and that ‘something’ was rock n roll wearing me like a glove.
My Wife. My Family. My Friends. My dogs Batman and Robin. My unborn child. Dave Grohl.
Moist
Seeing Queens of the Stone Age at Machu Picchu.
Making music.
Terrible interview questions.
Missing out. I quell that fear by living life fully.
Inside all of us
Sweat like I’m in a Britney Spears music video, having a bucket of water poured over me. And swear. I tend to swear a lot.
Life is short. Make it count.
The Rock n Roll rollercoaster that has been Hellcats.
We have done many shows for non-profit organisations which mean something to us – a couple were raising funds for children with hearing disabilities - Hear Yee, Homeless fundraisers and on our last tour before Covid – we donated all profits of the tour to POWA to combat GBV.
That people are lekker to each other. That’s all.