Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Rand ShowMaximizer SoftwareMakeReigndotGOODMullen Lowe South AfricaStyle IDEast Coast RadioEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyUrban Brew StudiosSo InteractiveBateleur Brand PlanningRed & YellowSmart MediaOFM RadioMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


So many good reasons to visit the 2023 Rand Show

13 Mar 2023
Issued by: Rand Show
There are many reasons to attend a great consumer expo. From the entertainment to exploring new gadgets, products and services, enjoying a family-friendly environment, networking with exhibitors and other visitors, and getting show specials. The Rand Show offers all of this and more.
Dlala Mapantsula Reflection entertaining the guests and media at the media launch
Dlala Mapantsula Reflection entertaining the guests and media at the media launch

As one of this country’s most memorable events on the annual entertainment calendar, the expo returns this April with an exhilarating offering sure to please the whole family. Running from 6 to 10 April 2023, SA’s largest consumer exhibition will take place at The Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

Let’s get specific!

Huge crowd pleasers and outdoor fun

The Rand Show is famous for its outdoor displays, and this year is no different. Visitors can experience helicopter flips, drifting and advanced driving with professionals.

A new addition to this year’s event is the Dog Showcase – backed by The South African Dog Agility Association (SADAA). Dog agility is one of the fastest growing canine sports globally and is a fantastic spectator sport. This promises to big a massive crowd pleaser for visitors. Visitors can expect to see dogs and their handlers participating in four disciplines – flying, agility, jumping, and IPO (training, obedience, and protection). This is sure to wow the crowds.

All day entertainment

While some may not consider food and drink as entertainment, at this event, it is. From the beer gardens to gin tastings and speciality snacks and food, there is an excellent excuse to break your diet.

The kids will love the dedicated Kids Zone, Kids Con, magic shows, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, the brand new Easter Wonderland with the Beacon Bunny, the inflatables village, animal farm, kids marching band, balloon giveaways, go-karting, Hamley’s trains and so much more.

Young adults can look forward to free music concerts around the show at no extra cost. Some top SA musicians will be performing, including the likes of Dr Victor, Mango Groove, Uncle Waffles, Kelly Khumalo and MXO.

Families will enjoy the Classic Car Show, wrestling, the Dog Show, Cake Boss, motorbike display and toy run and the various marching bands performing throughout the show.

Mr Keys entertaining the media and guests at the Rand Show media launch
Mr Keys entertaining the media and guests at the Rand Show media launch
Didi Okoro sharing exciting news about the upcoming Rand Show at the media launch
Didi Okoro sharing exciting news about the upcoming Rand Show at the media launch

Local is lekker

An incredible addition this year is an initiative to practically uplift and support SMMEs. Hall 7 will be dedicated to small businesses, and visitors can vote for their favourite stands via the Rand Show app. The winner will get R 50,000 cash to grow their business.

Explore the hundreds of exciting wares on display in the SMME village.

Just a few great reasons to get to the Rand Show this Easter.

The Rand Show is delighted to have the following sponsors on board for the SMME Summit and for the expo: National Regulator of Compulsory Specifications, Gauteng Department of Economic Development, The Innovation Hub, Joburg Tourism, and SAB. Partners include Hollywood Bet, GEMs, Lesotho Highlands Water Project, MTN, ABSA, OROS, Tastic, Nickelodeon, Waltons, Beacon, Supabets, and 947.

Date: 6 – 10 April 2022
Time: 9am – 7pm
Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec
Address: Corner of Nasrec and Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091

Ticket prices

Adults: R95
Children 3 to 12: R60
Pensioners: R60
Family passes: 2 adults and 2 kids (kids aged 3 – 12. Kids under 3 are free) R295. Family package is available online only, visit therandshow.howler.co.za to book.

Tickets: therandshow.howler.co.za
Website: https://randshow.co.za/

To exhibit or participate in any way at the 2023 event, please contact Didi Okoro at az.oc.wohsdnar@idid.

NextOptions
Rand Show
Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
Read more: Nickelodeon, Joburg Tourism, Innovation Hub, Victor, Kelly Khumalo, The Rand Show, Didi Okoro

Related

5 great reasons to exhibit at the 2023 Rand Show
Rand Show5 great reasons to exhibit at the 2023 Rand Show13 Feb 2023
Rand Show launches valuable summit for SMEs
Rand ShowRand Show launches valuable summit for SMEs31 Jan 2023
Madeira Festival hits the spot
The Publicity WorkshopMadeira Festival hits the spot10 Oct 2022
Small business gets good news after 2 years of Covid
Rand ShowSmall business gets good news after 2 years of Covid24 May 2022
Gems 2022 partnership with the Rand Show
Rand ShowGems 2022 partnership with the Rand Show14 Apr 2022
Image supplied: Goodluck, one of the bands performing at this year's Rand Show Live Music Concert
Rand Show Live Music Concert returns for 202224 Mar 2022
Source:
Paris New York Heritage Festival makes a stop in Johannesburg2 Mar 2022
The Rand Show is back - the countdown to 13 April has begun
Rand ShowThe Rand Show is back - the countdown to 13 April has begun11 Feb 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz