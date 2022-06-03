Industries

    Fête de la Musique announces official lineup

    3 Jun 2022
    Fête de la Musique (FDLM) has announced the official lineup for the celebration of World Music Day.
    Image by Doctor Moyo
    Image by Doctor Moyo

    This year 22 acts have been selected out of 300 applications for a spot on the FDLM stage.

    The results follow a competitive call for applications process and intense deliberation from the jury who chose the final performers: Latoya Makhene, Bonga Kwana, Farai Matak, LNT Sound, 3 Heads, NotBenjamin, DJ Teedo Love, Clement Measuretutti, Adrian Kapiten, Vinnie Mak, Future Radio, Black Heidi, Jst Sako, Nomisupersta, Kings Of Bantu Hymns, iPhupho L'Ka Biko, BONJ, Kommanda Obbs, The Isomers, Kazi Ya Sayaa, AndroGenius and Bongani.

    Image supplied: Brenda Mtambo is one of the headlining artists at Fête de la Musique
    Fête de la Musique returns for 11th year

    27 May 2022


    “We are excited to have picked our largest group yet this year. The process was tough because there was such a diverse range of applications to choose from; some daring, some emotional, some loud, some soulful, but all extremely passionate. We were blown away by the dynamic and surprising entries that really pushed the envelope. Every year, the jury tries to select broadly across genres to create a melting pot of musical sounds. Luckily this year we were able to choose more acts, grow the festival and give more artists the opportunity to shine. It has been 40 years since the festival began in France, so it is a great occasion for a bigger celebration,” said Sophie Boulé, deputy director of IFAS.

    The festival’s vision is not only to highlight fresh talent but also to be an incubator and create long-term opportunities for the new generation of performers. This year, the winning applicants will also be invited to attend a workshop before the festival. It will be facilitated by music production company Bassline and French label No Format at Ampd studios, together with renowned industry players looking to strengthen the burgeoning musical talent in South Africa.

    Image supplied: Reino Brink
    #MusicExchange: The arrival of Reino Brink

    By 3 days ago


    Fête de la Musique Joburg 2022 is open to all and will take place on 18 June at Newtown Junction, Soweto's Native Rebels, Victoria Yards and at the Alliance Française in Parkview, from 12am - 6pm.

    The six-stage line-up is sure to bring some heat this coming winter:

    Newtown Junction


    Piazza Stage: Latoya Makhene, Bonga Kwana, Farai Matake and BCUC
    Railway Stage: LNT Sound, 3 Heads, NotBenjamin, DJ Teedo Love
    Ampd Stage: Clement Measuretutti, Adrian Kapiten, Vinnie Mak

    Victoria Yards


    Future Radio, Black Heidi, Jst Sako, Nomisupersta and Urban Village

    Native Rebels


    Kings Of Bantu Hymns, iPhupho L'Ka Biko, BONJ, Kommanda Obbs and Azah

    Alliance Francaise


    The Isomers, Kazi Ya Sayaa, AndroGenius, Bongani Givethanks and Brenda Mtambo
    Read more: South African music, Brenda Mtambo, music festivals, World Music Day

