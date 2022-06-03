Fête de la Musique announces official lineup

Fête de la Musique (FDLM) has announced the official lineup for the celebration of World Music Day.

This year 22 acts have been selected out of 300 applications for a spot on the FDLM stage.The results follow a competitive call for applications process and intense deliberation from the jury who chose the final performers: Latoya Makhene, Bonga Kwana, Farai Matak, LNT Sound, 3 Heads, NotBenjamin, DJ Teedo Love, Clement Measuretutti, Adrian Kapiten, Vinnie Mak, Future Radio, Black Heidi, Jst Sako, Nomisupersta, Kings Of Bantu Hymns, iPhupho L'Ka Biko, BONJ, Kommanda Obbs, The Isomers, Kazi Ya Sayaa, AndroGenius and Bongani.“We are excited to have picked our largest group yet this year. The process was tough because there was such a diverse range of applications to choose from; some daring, some emotional, some loud, some soulful, but all extremely passionate. We were blown away by the dynamic and surprising entries that really pushed the envelope. Every year, the jury tries to select broadly across genres to create a melting pot of musical sounds. Luckily this year we were able to choose more acts, grow the festival and give more artists the opportunity to shine. It has been 40 years since the festival began in France, so it is a great occasion for a bigger celebration,” said Sophie Boulé, deputy director of IFAS.The festival’s vision is not only to highlight fresh talent but also to be an incubator and create long-term opportunities for the new generation of performers. This year, the winning applicants will also be invited to attend a workshop before the festival. It will be facilitated by music production company Bassline and French label No Format at Ampd studios, together with renowned industry players looking to strengthen the burgeoning musical talent in South Africa.Fête de la Musique Joburg 2022 is open to all and will take place on 18 June at Newtown Junction, Soweto's Native Rebels, Victoria Yards and at the Alliance Française in Parkview, from 12am - 6pm.The six-stage line-up is sure to bring some heat this coming winter:Piazza Stage: Latoya Makhene, Bonga Kwana, Farai Matake and BCUCRailway Stage: LNT Sound, 3 Heads, NotBenjamin, DJ Teedo LoveAmpd Stage: Clement Measuretutti, Adrian Kapiten, Vinnie MakFuture Radio, Black Heidi, Jst Sako, Nomisupersta and Urban VillageKings Of Bantu Hymns, iPhupho L'Ka Biko, BONJ, Kommanda Obbs and AzahThe Isomers, Kazi Ya Sayaa, AndroGenius, Bongani Givethanks and Brenda Mtambo