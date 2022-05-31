MusicExchange: The arrival of Reino Brink

20-year-old Reino Brink is making waves. Born and raised in Pretoria with his modern-day inspirations Day Glow, Blanks, Troye Sivan, Coldplay, Ben Howard, and Sam Fender - the results are tracks that compel you to the dancefloor.
Image supplied: Reino Brink
Brink has a stark ability to pull listeners experiencing similar woes close to his own personal turbulence. His sound is as multifaceted as the feelings he channels, shifting between alternative-pop and dance electro-pop.
Dance Till The Sunrise, his third single, was released a few weeks back on 21 April.
Brink makes effortlessly catchy pop that is at once easy to love and hard to forget. With producer and co-writer, Howie Combrink, he channels elements of 80’s pop into his work. Two of Reino’s biggest calling cards are his confidence and authenticity.
I caught up with Brink last week…
What is your job description?
I play the drums, piano, guitar and I sing.
What does music mean to you?
Music is a mix of emotions and creativity.
My music is about…
Previous heart breaks and mental problems that I had to face when I was younger.
What is your motto?
“Your success in life is largely dependent on how many uncomfortable conversations you’re willing to have.”
Fame is about…
Staying humble and having an appreciation for the people who made it possible.
Retirement will happen when…
I will probably only retire when my fingers stop working.
I don't do…
Anything involved with me jumping out of a plane. Or jumping off a cliff with a rope strapped to my ankles.
I would love to co-write with…
Holly Humberstone/ Sam Fender.
Where do you go for inspiration to create?
I usually sit in my house in the stairway.
What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?
Trying to make unique sounds.
The song you must do during every show?
My own song, Caught In A Mix - it has a deeper meaning and has a special place in my heart.
Any funny moments on stage?
While I was still in school, I used to play the drums for the high school band and I hit one of the cymbals so hard my stick broke - one of the pieces hit a lady in the head.
My heroes are…
My mother and my father.
My style icon is…
Brad Pitt
Which living person do you admire most and why?
Sam Fender, to go through so much as a child and to come out of it, and become so successful.
What is your most treasured possession?
My iPad, all my demo music is on it and it's almost over 100 songs.
It's your round; what are you drinking?
Long Island Ice Tea
Dream gig to do?
Wimbley Stadium
Any nicknames?
Chester is a name that my close friends call me.
If you were not a musician, what would you do?
I’d love to be an architect.
Pick five words to describe yourself?
Passionate, loving, honest, loyal, cheerful.
What are you streaming?
The Office
Greatest movie ever made?
Has to be between Interstellar or Unforgivable.
What book are you reading?
Mainly my notebooks for university. I’ve never really been a big reader.
What song changed your life?
The Borders by Sam Fender. It lit a raging flame of drive in my heart.
Who do you love?
My parents and my brother, and my friends - they know exactly who they are.
What is your favourite word?
Solitude
Top of your bucket list?
Sold out arena tour in the US.
Your greatest achievement?
Winning the Satch talent show three years in a row with our school band.
What do you complain about most often?
People being blind to mental struggles.
What is your biggest fear?
Losing the people I love most.
Happiness is…
Being me and content with what I have.
On stage, I tend to…
Be over excited and happy as can be.
The best life lesson you have learned?
Bad things happen for a reason, and so you can learn from them and improve on yourself, hopefully knowing how to handle them when it happens again.
What has been your favourite journey so far?
The whole process of making Dance Till the Sunrise, I learned a lot from the year we were busy with everything and I grew a lot as a person in the process.
Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?
I have yet to do charity work, but I would love to get into it when I can use my own money to help others in need.
Wishes and dreams?
To live in the UK and to have a healthy and successful life.