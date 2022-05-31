MusicExchange: The arrival of Reino Brink

20-year-old Reino Brink is making waves. Born and raised in Pretoria with his modern-day inspirations Day Glow, Blanks, Troye Sivan, Coldplay, Ben Howard, and Sam Fender - the results are tracks that compel you to the dancefloor.

Image supplied: Reino Brink

Brink has a stark ability to pull listeners experiencing similar woes close to his own personal turbulence. His sound is as multifaceted as the feelings he channels, shifting between alternative-pop and dance electro-pop.Dance Till The Sunrise, his third single, was released a few weeks back on 21 April.Brink makes effortlessly catchy pop that is at once easy to love and hard to forget. With producer and co-writer, Howie Combrink, he channels elements of 80’s pop into his work. Two of Reino’s biggest calling cards are his confidence and authenticity.I caught up with Brink last week…I play the drums, piano, guitar and I sing.Music is a mix of emotions and creativity.Previous heart breaks and mental problems that I had to face when I was younger.“Your success in life is largely dependent on how many uncomfortable conversations you’re willing to have.”Staying humble and having an appreciation for the people who made it possible.I will probably only retire when my fingers stop working.Anything involved with me jumping out of a plane. Or jumping off a cliff with a rope strapped to my ankles.Holly Humberstone/ Sam Fender.I usually sit in my house in the stairway.Trying to make unique sounds.My own song, Caught In A Mix - it has a deeper meaning and has a special place in my heart.While I was still in school, I used to play the drums for the high school band and I hit one of the cymbals so hard my stick broke - one of the pieces hit a lady in the head.My mother and my father.Brad PittSam Fender, to go through so much as a child and to come out of it, and become so successful.My iPad, all my demo music is on it and it's almost over 100 songs.Long Island Ice TeaWimbley StadiumChester is a name that my close friends call me.I’d love to be an architect.Passionate, loving, honest, loyal, cheerful.The OfficeHas to be between Interstellar or Unforgivable.Mainly my notebooks for university. I’ve never really been a big reader.The Borders by Sam Fender. It lit a raging flame of drive in my heart.My parents and my brother, and my friends - they know exactly who they are.SolitudeSold out arena tour in the US.Winning the Satch talent show three years in a row with our school band.People being blind to mental struggles.Losing the people I love most.Being me and content with what I have.Be over excited and happy as can be.Bad things happen for a reason, and so you can learn from them and improve on yourself, hopefully knowing how to handle them when it happens again.The whole process of making Dance Till the Sunrise, I learned a lot from the year we were busy with everything and I grew a lot as a person in the process.I have yet to do charity work, but I would love to get into it when I can use my own money to help others in need.To live in the UK and to have a healthy and successful life.