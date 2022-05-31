Industries

#MusicExchange: The arrival of Reino Brink

31 May 2022
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
20-year-old Reino Brink is making waves. Born and raised in Pretoria with his modern-day inspirations Day Glow, Blanks, Troye Sivan, Coldplay, Ben Howard, and Sam Fender - the results are tracks that compel you to the dancefloor.
Image supplied: Reino Brink
Image supplied: Reino Brink

Brink has a stark ability to pull listeners experiencing similar woes close to his own personal turbulence. His sound is as multifaceted as the feelings he channels, shifting between alternative-pop and dance electro-pop.

Dance Till The Sunrise, his third single, was released a few weeks back on 21 April.

Brink makes effortlessly catchy pop that is at once easy to love and hard to forget. With producer and co-writer, Howie Combrink, he channels elements of 80’s pop into his work. Two of Reino’s biggest calling cards are his confidence and authenticity.

I caught up with Brink last week…

Bizcommunity What is your job description?


I play the drums, piano, guitar and I sing.

Bizcommunity What does music mean to you?


Music is a mix of emotions and creativity.

Bizcommunity My music is about…


Previous heart breaks and mental problems that I had to face when I was younger.

Bizcommunity What is your motto?


“Your success in life is largely dependent on how many uncomfortable conversations you’re willing to have.”

Bizcommunity Fame is about…


Staying humble and having an appreciation for the people who made it possible.

Bizcommunity Retirement will happen when…


I will probably only retire when my fingers stop working.



Bizcommunity I don't do…


Anything involved with me jumping out of a plane. Or jumping off a cliff with a rope strapped to my ankles.

Bizcommunity I would love to co-write with…


Holly Humberstone/ Sam Fender.

Bizcommunity Where do you go for inspiration to create?


I usually sit in my house in the stairway.

Bizcommunity What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?


Trying to make unique sounds.

Bizcommunity The song you must do during every show?


My own song, Caught In A Mix - it has a deeper meaning and has a special place in my heart.

Bizcommunity Any funny moments on stage?


While I was still in school, I used to play the drums for the high school band and I hit one of the cymbals so hard my stick broke - one of the pieces hit a lady in the head.

Bizcommunity My heroes are…


My mother and my father.

Bizcommunity My style icon is…


Brad Pitt

Bizcommunity Which living person do you admire most and why?


Sam Fender, to go through so much as a child and to come out of it, and become so successful.

Bizcommunity What is your most treasured possession?


My iPad, all my demo music is on it and it's almost over 100 songs.

Bizcommunity It's your round; what are you drinking?


Long Island Ice Tea

Bizcommunity Dream gig to do?


Wimbley Stadium

Bizcommunity Any nicknames?


Chester is a name that my close friends call me.

Bizcommunity If you were not a musician, what would you do?


I’d love to be an architect.

Bizcommunity Pick five words to describe yourself?


Passionate, loving, honest, loyal, cheerful.

Bizcommunity What are you streaming?


The Office



Bizcommunity Greatest movie ever made?


Has to be between Interstellar or Unforgivable.

Bizcommunity What book are you reading?


Mainly my notebooks for university. I’ve never really been a big reader.

Bizcommunity What song changed your life?


The Borders by Sam Fender. It lit a raging flame of drive in my heart.

Bizcommunity Who do you love?


My parents and my brother, and my friends - they know exactly who they are.

Bizcommunity What is your favourite word?


Solitude

Bizcommunity Top of your bucket list?


Sold out arena tour in the US.

Bizcommunity Your greatest achievement?


Winning the Satch talent show three years in a row with our school band.

Bizcommunity What do you complain about most often?


People being blind to mental struggles.

Bizcommunity What is your biggest fear?


Losing the people I love most.

Bizcommunity Happiness is…


Being me and content with what I have.

Bizcommunity On stage, I tend to…


Be over excited and happy as can be.

Bizcommunity The best life lesson you have learned?


Bad things happen for a reason, and so you can learn from them and improve on yourself, hopefully knowing how to handle them when it happens again.

Bizcommunity What has been your favourite journey so far?


The whole process of making Dance Till the Sunrise, I learned a lot from the year we were busy with everything and I grew a lot as a person in the process.

Bizcommunity Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?


I have yet to do charity work, but I would love to get into it when I can use my own money to help others in need.

Bizcommunity Wishes and dreams?


To live in the UK and to have a healthy and successful life.

Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Martin Myers, Brad Pitt, South African musicians, #MusicExchange

