Fête de la Musique returns for 11th year

The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) has partnered with TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and Newtown Junction to bring the Fête de la Musique (FDLM) back for its 11th year.

Image supplied: Brenda Mtambo is one of the headlining artists at Fête de la Musique

Bcuc, Urban Village, Brenda Mtambo and Azah will be headlining Fête de la Musique on 18 June.Taking place across four different venues simultaneously around Johannesburg and Soweto, this free-for-all music festival is back in full swing after two years of Covid-related disruption - aiming to amplify the power of live music and take over the city with unique sounds and celebration.One of the headlining acts this year is Bcuc. The explosive Afro-Psychedelic band will return to the FDLM stage before heading off to Paris to kick off their European tour. Bcuc and France have developed a strong connection over the years with Bcuc first performing at Fête de la Musique in 2015 in Johannesburg as an application entry winner and later performing at the Transmusicales Festival in Rennes, France in late 2016.Other familiar faces on the FDLM stage include Urban Village. Freshly returned from a tour of France and back for a third time, this Afro-Folk act will also be headlining the festival with an exciting infusion of Zulu rock, Xhosa funk, mbaqanga and maskandi in their repertoire.Brenda Mtambo is another headliner act that, although new to Fête de la Musique, is no stranger to the South African music scene with her magnetic Afro-Soul oeuvre and heartfelt performances.And finally, festival-goers will enjoy the sounds of Azah, an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and composer whose musical range and diversity promise a tonic for the soul. Steeped in the malambo lineage, he uses music as a tool to spread love and consciousness among his audiences.As a part of the French Institute’s vision of empowering diverse musical talent, these four headliners will be joined by the soon-to-be-announced winners of the Call For Applications. This will allow a new generation of performers to share the spotlight during the festival and make live music accessible to all. By partnering with Newtown Junction, Victoria Yards, the Alliance Française and Native Rebels in Soweto, the festival hopes to increase this accessibility with a wide range of locations to choose from.“Once again Fête de la Musique promises to be an event that brings the magic of France with authentic South African vibrancy. After two years of Covid-19, this will be a chance to be together, surrounded by amazing performances across unique venues to enjoy all that the Fête de la Musique is known for” says Aurélien Lechevallier, ambassador of France to South Africa.The official Fête de la Musique visual was created by acclaimed Zimbabwean Johannesburg based illustrator Sindiso Nyoni to reflect the essence of the festival – to inspire and share creativity and celebrate the South African “je ne sais quoi”.