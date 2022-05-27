Industries

Absa opens new art gallery

27 May 2022
Absa has opened a new art gallery in the piazza of Towers Main in Johannesburg.
Image supplied: Absa opened a new art gallery in Johannesburg
Image supplied: Absa opened a new art gallery in Johannesburg

The Absa Art Gallery officially opened its doors with the first exhibition titled Voices: Past and Present.

Voices: Past and Present comprise artworks recently exhibited at the 2022 Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK). The theme merges the often-unheard voices of young talented South African artists with a selection of renowned masters from Absa’s corporate collection.

Voices: Past and Present aims to pay homage to some of South Africa's most prolific masterpieces within the visual arts industry while looking forward to the prospect of what is to come in this richly diverse and talented continent of artists.

Image supplied: Not for Sale by Jan Maanda Tshikhuthula
KKNK visual arts exhibitions go digital

28 Apr 2022


"We are thrilled to open a brand new gallery, which gives us the opportunity to continue supporting and showcasing great work by artists from around the continent. The Voices: Past and Present exhibition allows everyone the opportunity to view the wonderful art pieces that were showcased at KKNK. In addition, we are excited to finally open our doors to those who would like to visit the Absa Gallery from June,” said Dr Paul Bayliss, senior specialist art curator at Absa Group.

The virtual launch was hosted on the Absa Art Hot Spot platform, where visitors had an opportunity to view parts of the exhibition virtually. Launched in 2021, the platform affords audiences the opportunity to experience arts and culture content that was traditionally only available through gallery visits. The Absa Art Hot Spot is aimed at making art more accessible.

Image supplied: Absa opened a new art gallery in Johannesburg
Image supplied: Absa opened a new art gallery in Johannesburg

While the opening of the new art gallery allows artists to showcase their work virtually, art lovers can visit the Absa Gallery in person from 1 June and witness the incredible pieces and work created by various artists.

Absa Gallery visits must be arranged by appointment via gallery@absa.co.za.
Read more: Absa, KKNK, South African art, Paul Bayliss

