Waterfall City pays tribute to Dr. Esther Mahlangu with new mural

Waterfall City recently unveiled a new mural paying tribute to the iconic Dr. Esther Mahlangu. This vibrant artwork, situated at Entrance 12 of the Mall of Africa, marks a key milestone in the ongoing Waterfall City Beautification Project.

MEC Leah Mabuza with Dr. Esther Mahlangu. Image supplied

The unveiling event was attended by prominent figures, including Leah Mabuza, MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation from Mpumalanga, alongside award-winning musician and artist Nathi Mankayi.

During her address, Jackie Van Niekerk, CEO of Attacq, reiterated the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering the creative sector in South Africa.

The concept for the mural was initially conceived by MyArts International in 2018. However, it was only this year that the Hartbeespoort-based arts development company received approval from Waterfall City. They subsequently collaborated with the Mmabana Foundation to engage artists for this significant initiative.

The Mahikeng-based artists from Mmabana contributing to this ambitious project include Sipho Tshabalala, Jarious Matube, Gaonakala Moepeng, Goldish Setilo, Moakufi Mmomo, and Mothusi Louw. They were joined by a renowned Ndebele artist, Skhumbuzo Masango who was assisted by Khosinathi Khumalo, further enriching the mural’s cultural depth.

Denis Ackulay, chief director of MyArts International, stressed the critical role of corporate South Africa in nurturing local talent and embracing innovative artistic ideas.

“We began this project in 2018 with the initial mural slated for Sandton, outside the Convention Centre. However, due to bureaucratic hurdles related to public road usage, we redirected our efforts towards the Mall of Africa and Waterfall City, aligning the project with their beautification initiatives,” said Ackulay.

This mural represents a historic moment not only because it is the first South African mural to honour the legendary Gogo Esther Mahlangu, but also because it is the first large-scale Ndebele mural created on staircases—a true testament to artistic ingenuity.

“We are excited about future initiatives like this, which are already in the pipeline, not just for South Africa but also for international collaborations that will allow our local artists to showcase their talents in major cities worldwide. Our next project will emphasize inclusivity by featuring more female artists, ensuring equal opportunities within the creative community,” added Ackulay.

MyArts International extends its sincere gratitude to all the stakeholders involved, including Attacq, the Mall of Africa, the Esther Mahlangu Foundation, and the Mmabana Foundation, for their invaluable support in making this landmark project a reality.