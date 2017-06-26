Obeah Opera makes international premiere in SA

Obeah Opera has announced its international premiere tour in South Africa this August, in celebration of Women’s Month.

Obeah Opera is a musical that redefines the narrative of the historically famous 1692 Salem witch trials in America from the perspective of Caribbean enslaved women. Written and composed by Nicole Brooks, this all-female a cappella production fuses harmonies and rhythmic complexity, creating a deeply moving experience.

The untraditional opera’s powerful storytelling, infused with Caribbean folklore and spirituality, has garnered critical acclaim for its innovative approach and compelling performances.

This hand-clapping, foot-stomping, spirit-lifting, magical musical production will be visiting the Soweto Theatre, Performing Arts Centre Of The Free State (PACOFS), and the South Africa State Theatre, ushering the Canadian original production in South Africa and reportedly the first ever co-production collaboration between the three giant theatres, bringing a unique and vibrant cultural experience to audiences across the country.

The tour’s timing during South Africa’s Women’s Month is particularly significant, as Obeah Opera highlights themes of female empowerment, resilience, and unity. This celebration of women's voices aligns perfectly with the spirit of Women’s Month, honouring the contributions and strength of women throughout history and today.

Audiences can look forward to a captivating performance that transcends traditional opera moving away from its European classical standard and using an array of different musical genres mainly found in what is termed 'Black' music such as spirituals, blues, jazz, gospel, traditional African, Caribbean Folk, Calypso, ska, R&B and reggae.

Obeah Opera is an immersive experience filled with dynamic acappella singing, intricate choreography, and a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. The show’s energy and magic are set to inspire and uplift, making it a must-see event this August.

After many years in the making, Asah Productions in collaboration with MyArts International presents this Canadian original opera featuring a talented ensemble of performers including South Africa’s very own Tu Nokwe dedicated to bringing this extraordinary story to life. The production team is committed to delivering a high-quality, unforgettable experience that celebrates cultural diversity and female empowerment.

For more information on performance dates, venues, and ticket sales, go to www.sowetotheatre.com for the Johannesburg Show, the Performing Arts Centre Of The Free State PACOFS website for the Bloemfontein show and www.statetheatre.co.za for the Pretoria Show.