TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa celebrates Top Employer certification for the 3rd year running

TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (TMSA) has been recognised as one of the Top Employers for 2025 for the third year running. This recognition highlights TMSA's commitment to fostering an outstanding work environment and implementing exceptional HR practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on their participation and HR Best Practices Survey results. This comprehensive survey covers six HR domains and consists of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity and inclusion, well-being, and more.

TMSA was recognised for several outstanding HR practices that contributed to our Top Employer certification. These include:

People strategy: TMSA's commitment to a strategic approach in managing and developing their workforce

These practices highlight TMSA's dedication to creating a positive and enriching work environment to all employees.

"We achieved an overall score increase from 2024 when benchmarking against other companies and/or industries including Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage, and Unite. Our scores in almost all the categories have improved, but I'm particularly proud of the domains in which we have excelled Develop and Shape. This is a testament to the investment we have put in developing our people," says TMSA human resources general manager, Phumzile Mohlakoana.

At TMSA all our operations put the 'better together' ethos at the heart of our company’s people strategy which focuses on talent development, manager-coach, and a good place to work, which drives employee engagement in achieving a successful transition.

To achieve this, we offer TMSA employees some of these programmes:

Mobility programme: TotalEnergies has a mobility programme that enables staff to change job positions every three years by identifying the companies’ professional opportunities locally and internationally. They apply for any position available if they are interested, this allows them to explore different areas of the company.

