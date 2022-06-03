Industries

    Join the revolution as we change the narrative: From Africa to the world

    3 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Durban FilmMart
    Be part of the next step of the Durban FilmMart, where established and emerging filmmakers and film professionals, both mainstream and alternative, will take the next step in bringing inclusivity, providing access, and developing important connections for African creators.
    Join the revolution as we change the narrative: From Africa to the world

    The mission of the Durban FilmMart Institute is to provide appropriate and effective programmes and services in order to promote, support and facilitate investment in the African film industries, so that African film industry professionals and products are competitive and celebrated globally.

    Durban FilmMart, hosted online from 22 to 31 July 2022 and as a physical event at the Elangeni Hotel in Durban from 22 to 24 July 2022, was named as the African continent’s best film market by Unesco.

    The Durban FilmMart Institute has announced the online programme streams that will form part of this year's Durban FilmMart, details of which are available here.

    Programme information for the in-person component will be released in due course, including the SA in Focus sessions, presentations from sponsor and partner organisations, as well as exhibition and networking opportunities.

    Durban FilmMart speaks to established and emerging directors, scriptwriters, producers, filmmakers, creatives and actors in Africa and provides direct and deliberate access to these changemakers through various touchpoints that are available pre-event, at the event and post-event.

    To find out more about the opportunities that are available to interact with this target market and promote relevant products and services to this target market, contact us by emailing Maxine Burke on moc.trammlifnabrud@selas, tel: + 27 (0) 83 928 8830, or http://www.durbanfilmmart.co.za/.

