ExtraCrispExtraSmooth: Heineken Silver launches across SA

Dutch brewing giant Heineken Company, known for its flagship lager beer Heineken - along with other variations like Heineken Light and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) - recently added to its South African offering Heineken Silver.

Marcel Swain, head of marketing and Bhavna Mistry, senior brand manager at Heineken SA. Image supplied

This comes following the news that Heineken acquired control of Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited, which is to be combined with Heineken South Africa into a new Heineken majority-owned business. The deal gives Heineken a 65% shareholding in the new company, headquartered in South Africa.

Heineken South Africa has been an important player in the South African beer and cider market, producing a portfolio of brands including Savanna, Windhoek Lager and Nederburg.

According to the website, Heineken Silver is brewed using an ice-cold lagering process at -1° C. The result? An accessible and unique 4% premium lager with a crisp and subtle finish with the signature fruit aroma of Heineken Original, that everyone can enjoy.

Image supplied.

"The beer category was starved of innovation of late. Heineken Silver brings a fresh taste as well as a different look and feel to the category and the alcoholic beverage market. Heineken Silver has a crisp and smooth taste which meets the needs of younger, mixed-gender consumers who have an evolving taste preference," says Marcel Swain, head of marketing at Heineken.

Heineken Silver is 100% Heineken. It is an extra crisp and extra smooth 4% beer that consists of low calories at 116 calories per pint. The taste is less bitter when compared to other competitor beers - Marcel Swain, head of marketing at Heineken SA.

"Finally, we also brought a fresh new look and feel for Silver, with the design of the can and bottle, to refresh the beer category," adds Swain.

Image supplied

Given the shift in society's attitudes around drinking, Heineken feels that the new Heineken Silver offering is set to captivate a younger audience (Gens Z and Y) who seek a beer that satisfies their taste buds but also aligns with their desire for moderation and style, and who may not be traditional beer drinkers.

When asked about the marketing and/or promotional strategies Heineken has employed to create buzz and generate consumer excitement around the launch of Heineken Silver, Swain says, " This is a global launch, with Silver now available in over 45 markets, however, South Africa is the first market for Africa, therefore we have taken a customised approach with our marketing mix by having a well-blended mix of global and local assets. We have a full ecosystem of touchpoints from TV ads, social media promotions, billboards - including digital and anamorphic sites - as well as selected content creators."

Image supplied

There are a number of partners that Heineken has collaborated with to launch Heineken Silver across the country. These include Yay Abe, Denim by Dome, Fuata Moyo, to name a few, and at the recent trade launches, partygoers had the opportunity to have their jackets customised by the very talented Samurai Farai.