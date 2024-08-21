Dentsu X drops new X_RATED with DJ Themba: From South Africa to the global stage
This time, Marcel Swain, managing director of dentsu X, sits down with international DJ and cultural powerhouse Themba for an honest, funny, and occasionally jaw-dropping conversation about what it really takes to go global without losing your local edge.
From South African events and corporate gigs to five shows across five countries in one week, Themba opens up about hustle, heritage, and the not-so-glamorous grind behind the decks. The episode explores how a deep love of sound, paired with relentless work ethic, has helped him break into some of the world’s most competitive scenes, without compromising his roots.
“Everyone wants to be a DJ until it means five shows in one weekend,” Themba says. No filters. Just facts.
The X-rated conversations series is part of the dentsu wisdom series, a platform designed to spark raw, relevant dialogue with the people shaping culture, creativity and commerce. This episode is no exception.
Listen to the full episode here - 26 minutes and 26 seconds of global insight, cultural truth bombs, and real talk you won’t hear anywhere else.
