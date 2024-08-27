IAB Bookmarks Awards
IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Red Star SA shines at IAB Bookmark Awards with Heineken Beverages South Africa campaigns

Issued by Dentsu
27 Aug 2024
27 Aug 2024
Red Star SA, in collaboration with partners Honest Marketing and Rook Digital, has achieved remarkable success at the prestigious IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards. The teams garnered multiple awards for their outstanding work on the Heineken Silver and Heineken 0.0 campaigns, demonstrating excellence in digital innovation and effectiveness.
Red Star SA shines at IAB Bookmark Awards with Heineken Beverages South Africa campaigns

The awards won include:

  • Gold – Best Use of Data for the Heineken Silver campaign with media partner Honest Marketing
  • Silver – Display Advertising for the Heineken Silver campaign with media partner Honest Marketing
  • Bronze – Use of Programmatic Media for the Heineken 0.0 campaign with media partner Rook Digital

The IAB Bookmark Awards, now in its 15th year, is a premier event that celebrates innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry. It sets the benchmark for tech, digital, and leading-edge innovation in South Africa.

Red Star SA has solidified its reputation as a leader in the digital marketing space by pushing the boundaries of creativity and data-driven strategy. This recognition at the Bookmark Awards is a significant milestone for the agency and its partners.

"Winning the IAB Bookmark Awards is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. This achievement highlights our commitment to leveraging data to drive impactful, results-oriented strategies in the digital marketing space." – Nelly Maduna, Red Star SA

Honest Marketing also expressed their pride in the collaborative effort that led to these accolades: "Through this campaign, we have strengthened our approach to retail media and evolved our data capabilities to tell better stories and reach shoppers when it matters." – Bonga Ndlovu, chief marketing officer, Honest Marketing

Marcel Swain, head of marketing: Premium at Heineken Beverages South Africa, shared his enthusiasm for the recognition: "We are thrilled with the success of our Heineken campaigns at the Bookmark Awards. These accolades reflect the power of radical collaboration with our partners, as well as our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and innovation to our consumers. Very proud about the Best use of Data award, especially in this digital age we are living in – playing where consumer play."

These awards underscore the collaborative efforts of Dentsu Red Star, Honest Marketing, and Rook Digital in pushing the boundaries of digital marketing, particularly in the use of data, display advertising, and programmatic media.

Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
More industry news

