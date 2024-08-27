SOLshop surges in first year, impacting group buying in SA

Social e-commerce platform, SOLshop has reached its first anniversary with impressive growth and a transformative impact on the country's online shopping landscape.

Image supplied

As group buying gains traction in South Africa, SOLshop has emerged as a pioneer, connecting wholesalers and customers in a user-friendly ecosystem that offers daily discounts on hundreds of products.

Group buying offers a new twist on stokvels and other community-purchasing agreements, updating the concept for the modern era.

SOLshop negotiates directly with suppliers to ensure the best possible prices for its members. When buying in bulk, the cost per unit decreases, allowing cash-strapped consumers to benefit from lower prices.

In just one year, SOLshop has achieved these milestones:

Nearly 100,000 app downloads



Nearly 20,000 groups have been created on the app



20,000 unique users, each visiting an average of 10 times in the past year



Close to 50 unique suppliers have been onboarded



Over 25 000 orders fulfilled and delivered

Jonathan Holden, chief operating officer of SOLshop says, “SOLshop's success reflects a broader trend in South Africa's e-commerce landscape. Social e-commerce is gaining momentum, offering seamless and engaging shopping experiences; support for local suppliers, encouraging social and environmental benefits; and lower prices through the power of group buying,”

“As social e-commerce eliminates friction from the buying process, it's expected to drive a surge in support for local businesses and transform how brands connect with consumers.”

SOLshop has not only facilitated group buying but also provided insights into consumer behaviour.

Currently focused on the Gauteng region, SOLshop has seen the majority of its transactions come from group sales rather than individual orders, highlighting the growing appeal of social e-commerce.

SOLshop’s peak shopping days are Mondays and Tuesdays, and the most commonly bought items include milk and toilet paper.

"We're thrilled with the response SOLshop has received in its first year. Our platform is bridging the gap between suppliers and customers, creating a new model where technology facilitates seamless transactions. As we look to the future, we plan to onboard more suppliers and expand our reach, bringing the benefits of social e-commerce to more South Africans," concludes Holden.