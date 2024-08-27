Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileJockey South AfricaInsight SurveySappiOnPoint PRThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comScan DisplayNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

E-commerce News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SOLshop surges in first year, impacting group buying in SA

    27 Aug 2024
    27 Aug 2024
    Social e-commerce platform, SOLshop has reached its first anniversary with impressive growth and a transformative impact on the country's online shopping landscape.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    As group buying gains traction in South Africa, SOLshop has emerged as a pioneer, connecting wholesalers and customers in a user-friendly ecosystem that offers daily discounts on hundreds of products.

    Group buying offers a new twist on stokvels and other community-purchasing agreements, updating the concept for the modern era.

    SOLshop negotiates directly with suppliers to ensure the best possible prices for its members. When buying in bulk, the cost per unit decreases, allowing cash-strapped consumers to benefit from lower prices.

    In just one year, SOLshop has achieved these milestones:

    • Nearly 100,000 app downloads
    • Nearly 20,000 groups have been created on the app
    • 20,000 unique users, each visiting an average of 10 times in the past year
    • Close to 50 unique suppliers have been onboarded
    • Over 25 000 orders fulfilled and delivered

    Jonathan Holden, chief operating officer of SOLshop says, “SOLshop's success reflects a broader trend in South Africa's e-commerce landscape. Social e-commerce is gaining momentum, offering seamless and engaging shopping experiences; support for local suppliers, encouraging social and environmental benefits; and lower prices through the power of group buying,”

    “As social e-commerce eliminates friction from the buying process, it's expected to drive a surge in support for local businesses and transform how brands connect with consumers.”

    SOLshop has not only facilitated group buying but also provided insights into consumer behaviour.

    Currently focused on the Gauteng region, SOLshop has seen the majority of its transactions come from group sales rather than individual orders, highlighting the growing appeal of social e-commerce.

    SOLshop’s peak shopping days are Mondays and Tuesdays, and the most commonly bought items include milk and toilet paper.

    "We're thrilled with the response SOLshop has received in its first year. Our platform is bridging the gap between suppliers and customers, creating a new model where technology facilitates seamless transactions. As we look to the future, we plan to onboard more suppliers and expand our reach, bringing the benefits of social e-commerce to more South Africans," concludes Holden.

    Read more: group buying, e-commerce platform, social commerce, SOLshop
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz