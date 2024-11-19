Checkers expands Sixty60 through new e-commerce website

Checkers is launching a new e-commerce website that brings the convenience of Sixty60 to even more shoppers who can now order online using their favourite browser on any device.

The retailer has quietly been beta testing the new transactional platform (beta.sixty60.co.za) over the last few months to optimise performance and usability before rolling it out to all customers.

Consistent shopping experience across devices

The Sixty60 e-commerce site offers the same features and expansive product offering as the app, enabling customers to browse, select, and pay for their orders with ease, while benefiting from real-time order tracking and delivery of groceries and essentials in as little as 60 minutes.

This now includes over 10,000 larger general merchandise products available for same-day delivery, within the 60-minute time slots.

Across both the app and web, the experience is a seamless one, with accounts and shopping baskets automatically synced in real-time, providing a consistent user journey whether shopping on desktop, mobile, tablet or Smart TV.

Easy and secure access

Existing Sixty60 customers can log in to the site by simply entering their mobile number. The sign-up process for new users is quick and easy, with the added benefit of being automatically signed up to the Checkers Xtra Savings rewards programme, unlocking exclusive deals and premium rewards for a personalised shopping experience with added value.

For additional security, Checkers uses a One-Time Password (OTP) system, ensuring customers can safely log in and complete their transactions with peace of mind.