Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenBrandLovePROPAK AFRICA 2025Joe PublicCatchwordsBizcommunity.comScan DisplayJockey South AfricaSpark MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail E-commerce

    Checkers expands Sixty60 through new e-commerce website

    7 Mar 2025
    7 Mar 2025
    Checkers is launching a new e-commerce website that brings the convenience of Sixty60 to even more shoppers who can now order online using their favourite browser on any device.
    Source:
    Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

    The retailer has quietly been beta testing the new transactional platform (beta.sixty60.co.za) over the last few months to optimise performance and usability before rolling it out to all customers.

    Consistent shopping experience across devices

    The Sixty60 e-commerce site offers the same features and expansive product offering as the app, enabling customers to browse, select, and pay for their orders with ease, while benefiting from real-time order tracking and delivery of groceries and essentials in as little as 60 minutes.

    This now includes over 10,000 larger general merchandise products available for same-day delivery, within the 60-minute time slots.

    Across both the app and web, the experience is a seamless one, with accounts and shopping baskets automatically synced in real-time, providing a consistent user journey whether shopping on desktop, mobile, tablet or Smart TV.

    Easy and secure access

    Existing Sixty60 customers can log in to the site by simply entering their mobile number. The sign-up process for new users is quick and easy, with the added benefit of being automatically signed up to the Checkers Xtra Savings rewards programme, unlocking exclusive deals and premium rewards for a personalised shopping experience with added value.

    For additional security, Checkers uses a One-Time Password (OTP) system, ensuring customers can safely log in and complete their transactions with peace of mind.

    Read more: Checkers, Shoprite Holdings, e-commerce platform, Sixty60
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz