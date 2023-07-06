Industries

Kyalami loses 9 Hour GT3 race

6 Jul 2023
Kyalami loses the 9-hour race that has been a part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge for GT3 cars since 2019. This is according to the provisional calendar as released by the series organiser.
Kyalami loses 9 Hour GT3 race

A provisional 2024 IGTC calendar was shown at the 24 Hours of Spa, held earlier this weekend. Next year’s schedule has just four races listed. Although, the press release does state: but a fifth event could be added to the calendar following consultation with GT3 manufacturers.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/



