Kyalami loses 9 Hour GT3 race

Kyalami loses the 9-hour race that has been a part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge for GT3 cars since 2019. This is according to the provisional calendar as released by the series organiser.

A provisional 2024 IGTC calendar was shown at the 24 Hours of Spa, held earlier this weekend. Next year's schedule has just four races listed. Although, the press release does state: but a fifth event could be added to the calendar following consultation with GT3 manufacturers.