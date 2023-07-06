Kyalami loses 9 Hour GT3 race

A provisional 2024 IGTC calendar was shown at the 24 Hours of Spa, held earlier this weekend. Next year’s schedule has just four races listed. Although, the press release does state: but a fifth event could be added to the calendar following consultation with GT3 manufacturers.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/