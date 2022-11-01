Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BurnesseoThe Publicity WorkshopBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelOnPoint PRAfrika TikkunEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards announces star winners

1 Nov 2022
The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards has announced its shortlist of star-winning restaurants for 2022.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Comprising 42 restaurants across South Africa, this shortlist epitomises the very best of our local industry.

This year’s awards have seen a shift from the traditional top twenty ranking system to that of a star rating system, making use of a new online rating tool to accurately and objectively capture the vast amount of data produced by the brand’s reviewers and judging team.

Each of the original 300 restaurants has been rated accordingly, out of a total score of 100. To earn an Eat Out Star, a restaurant had to score a minimum of 70 points.

All the restaurants on the list receive the accolade of at least a single Eat Out Star but will have to wait until the gala awards ceremony to be held on 20 November 2022 at the Grand Arena at GrandWest to find out if they are one, two or three Eat Out Stars winners.

One star will be awarded to those restaurants that scored 70 – 80, two stars to those scoring 80 – 90 and three stars to those scoring 90+, with Restaurant of the Year awarded to the establishment with the highest score.

Anouchka Horn and Neil Swart, Jackie Cameron, Moses Moloi, Vusi Ndlovu, Jason Lilley, Scott Parker, and Bertus Basson are the featured chefs for this year's Eat Out Awards
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards featured chefs announced!

11 Oct 2022

Also announced on the night will be the winners of the special awards, including the coveted Chef and Restaurant of the year awards.

“Back after a two-year Covid-19 induced hiatus, this year’s awards are an opportunity to not only acknowledge the tenacity and perseverance of this industry that we love so much but also to celebrate and acknowledge the best of the best,” says Aileen Lamb, Eat Out brand custodian and New Media CEO.

“The final shortlist is selected from nominations received from the Eat Out reviewer team who ate at over 300 restaurants across the country. All these restaurants have been experienced and rated by the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards judging panel and its team of 40 reviewers,” Lamb continues.

“As they ate their way around the country our reviewers and judges were reminded of just how creative, passionate and talented our restaurant teams are. They saw that behind the remarkable talent and artistry, there is a deep and true care for one another and an unfaltering desire to make our industry sustainable and rewarding for all who work in it. The hard times have made us stronger and better.”

Image supplied: Nicole Bowes and Matthew Maree from Silwood School of Cookery
RCL's Young Chef and Young Baker winners announced

20 Oct 2022

“The new star rating system allows for greater inclusivity and transparency,” says chief judge and award-winning food writer, critic and recipe author, Abigail Donnelly. “The standard is extraordinary. When diners see an Eat Out Star on display, they know they can expect a remarkable experience.”

Along with Donnelly, this year’s judging panel includes Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, chef Karen Dudley, sommelier Moses Magwaza, food activist and cookbook author Mokgadi Itsweng, and food writer and broadcaster Anna Trapido.

Additional awards include – Chef of the Year, Best New Restaurant of the Year, Emerging Chef Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Service Excellence Award, Wine Service Award, Lockdown Innovation Award, Sustainability Award, Style Award and Icons Award and Best Destination Restaurant.

Here is the shortlist:

  • Arkeste
  • Belly of The Beast
  • Beyond
  • Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia
  • Chefs Warehouse Tintswalo
  • Clara’s Barn
  • Elgr
  • Emazulwini
  • Epice
  • Farro
  • Forti Grill & Bar
  • Foxcroft
  • FYN
  • Hemelhuijs
  • Indochine
  • La Colombe
  • La Petite Colombe
  • Les Creatifs Restaurant
  • Marble Restaurant
  • Modern Tailors
  • Ouzeri
  • Pier
  • Post & Pepper
  • Riva Fish Restaurant
  • Rust en Vrede
  • Rykaart’s
  • Salsify at The Roundhouse
  • Sejour
  • Spek en Bone
  • Table at De Meye
  • The Culinary Table
  • The LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate
  • The Melting Pot
  • The Potluck Club
  • The Shortmarket Club JHB
  • The Test Kitchen Carbon
  • The Werf Restaurant at Boschendal
  • TTK Fledgelings
  • Ukko
  • Waterside
  • Wolfgat
  • Zioux
NextOptions
Read more: Abigail Donnelly, restaurant awards, Anna Trapido, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Mokgadi Itsweng, South African restaurants, Karen Dudley, Moses Magwaza, food and wine, Aileen Lamb, food services

Related

Image supplied: Nicole Bowes and Matthew Maree from Silwood School of Cookery
RCL's Young Chef and Young Baker winners announced20 Oct 2022
Image supplied: The Story of Wine museum
Franschhoek Creates offers more than curated galleries17 Oct 2022
Image supplied: Matt Richards, marketing director at Lactalis South Africa
#BehindtheSelfie: Matt Richards, marketing director at Lactalis South Africa12 Oct 2022
Anouchka Horn and Neil Swart, Jackie Cameron, Moses Moloi, Vusi Ndlovu, Jason Lilley, Scott Parker, and Bertus Basson are the featured chefs for this year's Eat Out Awards
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards featured chefs announced!11 Oct 2022
Time Out Market to open at V&A Waterfront
Time Out Market to open at V&A Waterfront10 Oct 2022
Image supplied: The Delheim Harvest Festival is returning early 2023
Delheim's harvest festival returns for family fun6 Oct 2022
Image supplied: Sonny and Irene has opened its doors at Sea Point
New restaurant opens doors at Sea Point28 Sep 2022
It's 4 golds for New Media in New York
New MediaIt's 4 golds for New Media in New York16 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz