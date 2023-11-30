Industries

    Ogilvy SA, Carat SA and Promise Agency the first Agency Scope trophy recipients

    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    Ogilvy SA, Carat SA and Promise Agency are the first recipients of the newly introduced Agency Scope trophies in South Africa
    Image supplied. Ogilvy SA was awarded one of the newly introduced trophies as Agency Scope's leading creative agency in overall market perception & overall competitor´s opinion in South Africa
    Image supplied. Ogilvy SA was awarded one of the newly introduced trophies as Agency Scope's leading creative agency in overall market perception & overall competitor´s opinion in South Africa

    For the first time in South Africa, Agency Scope replaced certificates with trophies for the winners in six of its categories, having introduced trophies internationally six months ago.

    There are three trophies for creative agencies and three for media agencies, awarded for leading creative agency and leading media agency, judged by overall market perception; overall client satisfaction; and overall competitors’ opinion.

    The winners

    The winners, according to the latest Agency Scope South Africa 2023/24 study, based on over 520 interviews with industry professionals in the region:

    • Ogilvy South Africa is the leading creative agency in overall market perception & overall competitor´s opinion in South Africa.

      • Image supplied. Carat SA was awarded one of the newly introduced trophies as the leading media agency in overall market perception in SA
      Image supplied. Carat SA was awarded one of the newly introduced trophies as the leading media agency in overall market perception in SA

    • Carat South Africa is the leading media agency in overall market perception in South Africa.

      • Image supplied. Promise Agency was awarded one of the newly introduced Agency Scope trophies as the leading creative agency in overall client satisfaction in SA
      Image supplied. Promise Agency was awarded one of the newly introduced Agency Scope trophies as the leading creative agency in overall client satisfaction in SA

    • Promise Agency is the leading creative agency in overall client satisfaction in South Africa.

    Recipients will get their bragging rights from 30 November and trophies over the month of November as Cesar Vacchiano presents results.

    Source: © 123rf Agency Scope SA has found that marketers more and more require integrated agencies that can solve their needs under one roof
    #AgencyScopeSA Part 1: CMOs want integrated agencies and other key findings

      7 hours

    Trophies an accolade

    Says Scopen president and CEO César Vacchiano, “We have always awarded certificates to winning agencies, whether they are subscribed to Agency Scope or not. Due to the excitement with which agencies received their certificates, Scopen decided to match their enthusiasm and award trophies.

    ”Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner, notes that the trophies are “indicative of the value that we ascribe to those particular category winners.”

    “Agency Scope is designed for agencies to benefit in terms of being able to make improvements in their offerings; to tackle tricky issues that may crop up. The trophies are accolades for these achievements, which can be proudly displayed in the workplace.”

    Vacchiano says it’s important to Scopen that recognition is given where it is due.

    “Just as the saying ‘justice must not only be done but be seen to be done’ suggests, we want our winners and their advocates to feel the same sense of pride we do in the awards.

    “The trophies are a visible reminder of their ongoing efforts and improvements, as acknowledged by their peers.”

    According to McDowell. “To be judged by your clients and peers and shine is an achievement that further enhances your industry reputation. The value it brings is something to be immensely proud of,” she concludes.

    marketing, Ogilvy, Johanna McDowell, marketing research, Carat SA, Promise Agency, Scopen
