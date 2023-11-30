Fuel Stations: More than pumps and prices - brand temples for CX

For many, a fuel station represents nothing more than a quick pit stop — a place to refuel and stretch your legs. However, delve a little deeper, and you'll realise the potential these establishments hold. They are, in essence, brand temples where design, function, and branding can play pivotal roles in defining the customer experience (CX).

Source: © 123rf 123rf Adrian Whines of Brand DNA Brandspace Activation, says fuel stations are brand temples that play pivotal roles in defining the customer experience

Fuel retail brands are 24-hour experiences that never sleep, from the macro to the micro, they need to be immediately recognisable.

The Emergent Trend

As the fuel retail sector continues to evolve, brands that understand the power of design and branding will undoubtedly lead the pack.

In an industry that can often seem mundane and utilitarian, there's ample room for creativity, innovation, and differentiation. After all, a fuel station can be more than just a pit stop; it can be an experience, a statement, and a destination.

The emergent trend in fuel retail, for some time, is a convenience offering where you can shop, get a coffee, and also refuel your vehicle, the residual trend was a place to refuel and perhaps pick up a snack.

Because of this trend, and the current expectation from customers, most fuel companies are embracing the concept, but have realised that food retail is a different discipline.

They either outsource and partner with existing coffee and grocery brands that have parity and equity with themselves, or they establish a stand-alone offering in-house, specifically with coffee.

This way, customers are drawn to sites through the strength of two or more strong brands that resonate with them.

4 Tips for fuel stations to stand out

There are four ways for fuel stations to stand out. First, through recognisable and ownable colours which should be identifiable from kilometres away, especially at night, then the form language and identifiable icons, and the site offerings, specifically in the food retail arena.