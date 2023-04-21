Wunderman Thompson strengthens B2B offering with launch of inspired B2B

Wunderman Thompson is expanding its B2B offering with the launch of Inspired B2B, a new initiative dedicated to inspiring growth for ambitious B2B brands.

Bringing together the unparalleled depth and breadth of Wunderman Thompson capabilities spanning creative, business transformation, content, experience, loyalty and personalisation, and commerce, the Inspired B2B initiative represents the next phase of development for Wunderman Thompson’s best-in-class B2B vertical to help clients around the world build emotional connections at every stage of the customer journey. Through Wunderman Thompson, brands will have access to over 500 B2B specialists around the world, delivering truly relevant and insightful communications that enable B2B acceleration.

Continuing to provide industry-defining insights, Wunderman Thompson’s Global Inspire Study shows that inspiring brands outperform peers on two key metrics – growing market share faster and enabling them to charge at higher price points.

The findings show that inspiration has a significant impact on B2B buyers, with Inspired B2B brands:

2.2x more likely to be remembered when buyers are in the market



2.7x more likely to be rated as having better products/services



20% more trusted as brands



16% more likely to be recommended by buyers



2x more likely to be strongly considered by buyers



5.3x more likely to be buyers’ first choice

Parusha Partab, Group Strategy director at Wunderman Thompson South Africa, said: “The launch of Wunderman Thompson's Inspired B2B initiative is particularly exciting for South African businesses seeking to strengthen their B2B marketing strategies. Collaboratively crafted with local input and feedback, Inspired B2B takes the unique needs and challenges facing South African B2B businesses into account. Wunderman Thompson South Africa’s specialised B2B Taskforce is looking forward to applying this comprehensive suite of B2B tools to enable our clients to achieve the growth they seek as ambitious B2B brands.”

Wunderman Thompson is a global authority on B2B marketing, having developed Inspired B2B strategies for brands including Canon, Duracell, GE, IKEA, INFOR, Kyndryl, Mercedes-Benz (Vans), Microsoft, Sherwin Williams, and T-Mobile. The network was awarded the inaugural Creative B2B Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2022 for ‘Speaking in Colour’, an AI tool designed for Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings that allowed architects to speak colour into existence for the first time ever.

As part of Inspired B2B, Wunderman Thompson has developed a suite of tools to help brands navigate the complex B2B landscape. The Inspired B2B MVP helps brands identify the impact their B2B strategy and operations are having across every part of their business and understand where to prioritise efforts to better drive growth. Meanwhile, Loom B2B is a data-driven intelligence solution powered by AI using natural language processing and text, created to allow brands to develop their content strategy with confidence and clear direction. Built around the LinkedIn Audience Engagement API, the richest source of B2B audience behaviour insights globally, Loom B2B equips brands with engagement insights into business leaders and professionals at scale.

Most recently, Wunderman Thompson’s B2B Future Shopper report shows that 59% of South African B2B purchases are made online, with more than half of B2B buyers describing the online experience as complicated and 81% wanting to buy from sites that perform faster and offer a more seamless experience. The report highlights the significant potential for brands to drive growth by improving the B2B purchasing process and implementing an Inspired B2B strategy.

