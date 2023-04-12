Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The CoupBroad MediaRand ShowOur Salad MixIQbusiness InsightsInvibes AdvertisingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaBoomtownTractor OutdoorBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsDMASAVicinity MediaHOT 102.7FMMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Spanish advertisers double their investment in digital

12 Apr 2023
In Spain, currently, an advertising company dedicates an average of 3.5% of its turnover (sales) to communication / marketing / advertising budget.
Source: © Pixabay In Spain investment in digital already accounts for 46% of the budget and, of its different disciplines
Source: © Pixabay pexels In Spain investment in digital already accounts for 46% of the budget and, of its different disciplines

This is according to the 23rd edition of Agency Scope in Spain.

The percentage has not changed in comparison to the previous edition, and is slightly higher than the 2014-2022 average (3.2%). The average investment ratio of nine markets analysed is 2.6%, and South Africa and India are the only ones that exceed 4%.

The study, which is carried out every two years, analyses advertiser relationships with the agencies they work with as well as the perception and image of agencies and other specialist marketing & communication agents in Spain.

The results obtained are also compared with previous editions of the study and with the 11 markets where it is carried out, with the aim of analysing the evolution of trends.

Source © alphaspirit The fieldwork for Agency Scope South Africa 2023/2024 is set to make tracks in May,
Agency Scope SA: Divulging what marketers really think

17 Mar 2023

More than 1,600 interviews

This is the only study of its kind carried out in the sector and its main value is to provide agencies that subscribe to it with key information to meet the current needs of their clients. The report gives them a unique tool to improve and offer new services that address current and future needs of marketers.

The fieldwork took place between the months of April and October 2022 and, on this occasion, more than 1,600 interviews were carried out - 833 with professionals who work in 590 different advertising companies, 389 with professionals from creative agencies, 392 from media agencies and 15 from media commercial managers.

Of those marketing managers interviewed, 63% work in Madrid, the majority are women (57%), around 43 years of age and have been working at their current company for almost eight years, of which seven have been in the same position.

The position with the highest representation in the sample is that of marketing director (33%). 50% work in foreign multinationals, 26% in Spanish multinationals and 24% in national companies.

Most of them are companies within the service sector (42%), followed everyday consumer goods (33%) and durable consumption (20%).

Digital investment doubled

Investment in Digital (46%) has almost doubled in the last eight years (24% in 2014) and is higher than the rest of the disciplines: ATL (34%) and BTL (20%). At a global level, we find that the countries where investment in Digital is highest are China (50%) and Mexico (48%).

Marketers analysed dedicate 52% of their budget to branding activity and 48% to performance marketing (52.0%).

However, some differences can be seen depending on the specific sector of the companies analysed: those of Mass Consumption invest more in branding (61%), while those of Durable Consumption and Services invest more in performance actions (51% and 53% respectively).

Amongst the different Digital disciplines, budget is largely allocated to Paid Media (36%), followed by Search Engines-SEO/SEM (27%), Social Media and Influencers (21%), Ecommerce/Marketplaces (78%) and Digital CRM (7%).

At an international level, Brazil is more committed to Paid Media than the rest of markets, Argentina is where investment in Social Media is highest and Spain leads investment in Search Engines. Globally, we see an increase of investments in Social Media and Influencers.

Source:
Scopen: Digital marketing in Brazil gets the chunk of the budget

17 Feb 2023

Working with almost 12 different agents

Regarding the different agents with which advertisers solve their communication, marketing and advertising needs, on average, each marketing manager in Spain works with almost 12 different agents: digital platforms (3.4) and advertising agencies (2.5) are the ones which collaborate the most with advertisers, followed by digital agencies, BTL agencies, media agencies, PR agencies and consultancies. In Brazil and China we find that the number of digital platforms with which advertisers work increases to over nine.

Already in 2020 we saw that, in Spain, there was no desire to integrate all communication services in the same agency (Advertising, BTL, Digital, Media...), as had been customary in previous editions and as occurs in several of the countries where the study takes place.

Currently, 78% of Spanish advertisers (72% in 2020) work with agencies by specialty, however, looking to the future, it is a smaller percentage (62%) who say they would like to continue working within this model.

Among the disciplines that advertisers consider key for their company, the five most mentioned, in the following order, are: Strategic Planning, Creativity, Digital Strategy, Research (market, media, consumer) and Media Planning.

It is interesting to observe how media agencies are improving their position as leading agencies in the relationship with the companies they work with.

In Spain, we already find up to nine media agencies within the top 30, thus demonstrating that they have sufficient capacity to accompany their clients' marketing-communication-advertising team in leadership, due to their strengths in Research, Strategic Planning, Digital Strategy, Media Planning and Buying.

NextOptions
Read more: advertising, marketing, digital, communication, paid media, Scopen

Related

Source © Kheng Ho Toh With the rapid advancement in technology, advertisers now have a plethora of media types to choose from, including social media, radio, print, outdoor, and more. So is TV advertising is still as effective as it once was?
Is television advertising still as effective as it once was?6 Apr 2023
David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group6 Apr 2023
#BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola
#BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola5 Apr 2023
Source:
Why some SA brands struggle to produce effective marketing campaigns5 Apr 2023
Source: © Cottonbro Studio TikTok has refreshed Community Guidelines to take effect on 21 April
TikTok updates community guidelines5 Apr 2023
Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year
11 South Africans to sit on Cannes Lions juries4 Apr 2023
Image supplied. Last year's IAB Bookmark Awards' Agency of the Year, Ogilvy.
The IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2023 jury panels announced4 Apr 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Switzerland brings SA flavour with Trevor Noah and Roger Federer ad
#OrchidsandOnions: Switzerland brings SA flavour with Trevor Noah and Roger Federer ad3 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz