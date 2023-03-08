Industries

TLC Marketing SA sweeps industry awards, winning coveted 'Agency of the Year 2022' award for the 3rd time

8 Mar 2023
Issued by: TLC Marketing Worldwide
TLC Marketing South Africa is proud to announce that it has been named the Agency of the Year 2022 at the ninth Annual Frankie Awards. This prestigious achievement is a testament to the agency's commitment to excellence, and most importantly client satisfaction.
'The Frankie Awards' are hosted by TLC Marketing Worldwide to pay tribute to the late founder, Frank True. This monumental event showcases, recognises and celebrates the exceptional work accomplished throughout the year together with our 12 markets across the globe.

Out of the 12 markets TLC Marketing operates within, TLC South Africa has won Agency of the Year more than any other agency team, three times in the nine-year period, along with 12 additional category awards.

We are honoured to receive this recognition,
and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team

"We are honoured to receive this recognition, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said TLC Marketing APAC and MEA CEO Preneshen Munian. "This award is not just a reflection of our past achievements, but it also motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the loyalty industry."

As the Agency of the Year, TLC Marketing South Africa will continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service and expertise, ensuring that they achieve their goals and objectives through loyalty solutions.

We are the brand that makes brands happen – now say that five times, fast. Or just give us a shout.

TLC Marketing Worldwide
TLC Marketing Worldwide is a global marketing agency. We are a unique fusion of experienced marketers and innovative deal makers whose skills combine to create, manage and deliver magical marketing campaigns to help our clients achieve their business goals.

