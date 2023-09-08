Hot 102.7FM rings in the festive season with Christmas Party for Good

Hot 102.7FM is celebrating another memorable ‘Party for Good’, following the successful staging of its annual Jingle Jam Christmas party at the Sound Room in Kyalami on Saturday 18 November.

Hot 102.7FM, Johannesburg’s newest commercial radio station, has become famous for its legendary ‘Old Skool’ music parties and the 2023 Jingle Jam was no different, with a focus on ringing in the festive season and using the station’s growing platform to do some good in the community.

That involved asking all partygoers to bring a toy for a child aged between three and seven, with these toys set to be used to drive Hot 102.7FM’s Toy Run in early December – another landmark event on the station’s calendar.

“Jingle Jam really is the start of the festive season for us, but it’s also a great opportunity to invite our listeners to party with us and to do it in the right spirit, remembering that there are many people out there who aren’t as fortunate as we are,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “In particular, those kids who might not be anticipating a great Christmas. We’d like to make it one to remember for them.”

Tickets to Jingle Jam sold out quickly, ensuring a big crowd was on hand to enjoy one of the parties of the year, featuring the music that Hot 102.7FM has become famous for, from the station’s world-class DJs: Madurai, Shawny B, Steve Bishop and Shane ‘The Duke’ Wellington.

The Christmas theme ensured there was plenty of dressing up, with prizes on the night for those who made the most effort with their outfits and went to town with the Christmas theme.

“We love to throw great parties, but we also love to give back, particularly to those who desperately need it, and we’re fortunate that Hot 102.7FM is in a position to do that,” said Madurai. “It really is one of the great benefits of having the platform we have.”

The giving doesn’t end there, with Hot 102.7FM about to embark on the Hot Cares Christmas, between 4 and 14 December, which will see four lives changed every day for those nine days.

It’s been a busy and successful few weeks for Hot 102.7FM, which recently was named ‘Best Local Radio Station’ at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards, along with the Hot 1027 Breakfast winning the ‘Best Radio Show’ category.

The station also raised an incredible R19.4m in just 12 and a half hours at its annual Teddython Hot Cares charity fundraiser.

Hot 102.7FM will be looking to add to its awards tally on the second of December, when the SA Radio Awards takes place in Johannesburg. The station has been nominated in 14 categories, including in the coveted ‘Commercial Station of the Year’ category, whilst significantly, Hot 102.7FM is also on the shortlist in the ‘My Station – Most Loyal Listener’ category.