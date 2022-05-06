May Money Madness with LottoStar returns to Kfm 94.5

LottoStar and Kfm 94.5's popular station promotion, May Money Madness, kicks off across the Cape this week.
The promotion is currently in its fourth year and known for donating substantial amounts to charities each year. This year the competition has raised the stakes, with up to R250,000 up for grabs, four times a day, every weekday for three weeks – for individuals as well as for this year's charity, The Peninsula School Feeding Association.
The Peninsula School Feeding Association provides two balanced and nutritious meals daily to starving children across the province. According to the latest University of Cape Town and Children’s Institute report, three out of four South African children go hungry every day. Without the right nourishment, they struggle with stomach cramps, concentration and information retention. As a result, these children don't perform as well in school, or they simply don’t attend school at all. Daily school meals provide an incentive to attend school and help children focus on their studies.
May Money Madness with LottoStar on Kfm 94.5 launched on 3 May, with competition moments happening on-air from Monday 9 May for a period of three weeks.
Each day, four listeners can win up to R250,000 on Kfm Mornings
with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs, from 9am to 12pm with Tracey Lange, and twice in the afternoon on The Kfm Flash Drive
with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown.
Kfm listeners are highly responsive to charitable causes, and this year listeners will have the opportunity to do even more good.
“Our annual May Money Madness station promotion just gets bigger and better every year, creating even more life-changing moments for our listeners and the people across the Cape - for the winners of course, but most importantly for the hundreds of children who will now receive two nutritious meals a day. The Peninsula School Feeding Association does amazing work. Being able to concentrate and being healthy gives children a real opportunity to excel at school. And this organisation makes that happen. We are honoured to be able to work with our partner LottoStar to enable this great cause,” said Kfm 94.5 station manager, Stephen Werner.
"We love this campaign," said LottoStar director, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou. "Every year we get the opportunity to change people’s lives by making really big winners and even more so by raising money for very deserving charities. This year's charity is particularly close to our hearts – if you enable these children to learn, you create an opportunity for a much brighter future for them."
Everyone interested in winning can go to Kfm.co.za
to answer an easy LottoStar question. If Kfm calls you on-air, you’ll win a guaranteed R2,500 just for answering the phone. And if you’ve placed a bet on lottostar.co.za
on or after the specified date each week, you’ll go on to play a LottoStar game live on-air for a chance to win up to R250,000 for yourself, and up to R250,000 for the charity.