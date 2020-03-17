Applications open for 2020 Global Citizen Fellowship Programme Powered by BeyGOOD

Global Citizen Africa has announced that applications for the second annual Global Citizen Fellowship Programme Powered by BeyGOOD are now open. The programme, which was launched in 2019, following the overwhelming success of financial and policy commitments made at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in December 2018, is intended to unearth South African youth with remarkable potential.
Established by the worldwide entertainment sensation Beyoncé and funded by American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, with administration by BeyGOOD, the Fellowship Programme supports Global Citizen’s vision of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030.
“It’s sobering to consider that, according to Stats SA
, 55.2% of young people under the age of 25 are unemployed,” says Nadia-Ruth Froesch, Senior Programme Manager, Global Citizen Africa, “and perhaps even more alarming to consider that 31% of new graduates are unable to find work. This is not only a devastating position for each affected individual to be in, but a demographic time bomb. It needs to be addressed in every way possible and as a matter of urgency if the goal of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030 is to be achieved. And the only way out of the cycle of poverty is through meaningful employment.”
Based in Johannesburg, the programme allows for 10 young people to serve a paid, year-long fellowship with Global Citizen, focusing on the organisation’s four pillars of activity: creative, campaigns, rewards and marketing. The primary aim is to immerse the Fellows in the use of digital technology for social change, storytelling tactics that shift attitudes, and the process of building lasting professional relationships. It also aims to foster an in-depth understanding of the role that innovation has to play in a constantly changing world.
“As Global Director of BeyGOOD it’s been an honour to lead Beyoncé’s vision with our strategic partner, Global Citizen. We committed to provide top talent students with a year-long paid experience to increase job skills, training and social impact savvy to help eradicate extreme poverty. I’m delighted that we have done just that. And now we will be graduating our first group of Fellows who are wonderful changemakers,” says Ivy McGregor, Director of VIP and Social Responsibility for Parkwood Entertainment.
Applications for the 2020 Global Citizen Fellowship Programme Powered by BeyGOOD can be made online, and will be accepted from 16 to 30 March. A shortlist will be announced on 2 April, and shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend interviews in Johannesburg between 14 and 17 April. The final Fellows will be announced on Friday, 20 April, and the programme will begin on Monday, 4 May.
The programme will consist of multiple phases, with each Fellow being allocated a supervisor from the Global Citizen Africa team. They will also benefit from personalised mentorship from leaders in entertainment, business, government and civil society, all aimed at enabling them to realise their potential to become global agents of change.
The multifaceted programme will cover subjects such as leadership, advocacy, international development, and global citizenship. Fellows will also have the opportunity to take part in a series of masterclasses and educational field trips designed to help them develop into value-based, community-driven leaders. After this, they will be placed within the Global Citizen Africa team, which will offer invaluable hands-on work experience.
The final phase of the programme will provide Fellows with the skills and resources needed to help them secure work after the Fellowship Programme ends, and give them the best possible chance of achieving both their personal and broader social goals.
Fellows who demonstrate exceptional potential will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to an international destination to attend a Global Citizen Festival. About Global Citizen
In the 10 years since it was launched, the Global Citizen movement has become a dynamic force for social change, recording more than 24 million direct actions by engaged young people who are harnessing their collective voice to end extreme poverty. These actions have resulted in financial commitment to the value of USD48.4 billion being made to a wide variety of social programmes that have impacted 880 million lives to date.
“Global Citizen’s unique model calls on young global citizens to contribute to change through their actions, and thereby earn highly desirable rewards,” says Chebet Chikumbu, Regional Director for Global Citizen Africa. “This enables us to take the voices of an engaged and informed millennial audience into the halls of political power.
“Taking that concept a step further, the Global Citizen Africa Fellowship Programme Powered by BeyGOOD gives talented young people on the African continent the opportunity to experience, and learn from this unique movement, and to become fully engaged, productive members of the new kind of society we envisage.” For further information about the Global Citizen movement, visit www.globalcitizen.org. Applications for the Global Citizen Africa Fellowship Programmes can be made at www.globalcitizen.org/fellows.