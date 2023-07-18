Industries

Enter the Assegai Awards 2023 and showcase your excellence

18 Jul 2023
Issued by: DMASA
As the digital landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, it is crucial for marketing professionals to showcase their exceptional skills and innovative campaigns. The Assegai Awards 2023 provides a prestigious platform for you to shine a spotlight on your exceptional work. We invite you to become part of this esteemed event and register your entries for a chance to be recognised as a leader in the industry.
Enter the Assegai Awards 2023 and showcase your excellence

The awards recognise outstanding work across various categories, including data-driven campaigns, digital marketing, customer engagement, social media, and mobile campaigns, among others. By participating, you have the opportunity to showcase your triumphs, learn from industry peers, and gain valuable recognition.

Why should you enter?

  1. Recognition and credibility: Being an Assegai Award winner will enhance your agency's reputation and provide a valuable stamp of credibility that clients and industry professionals recognize and respect. The awards carry weight within the marketing community as a testament of excellence.

  2. Showcasing excellence: Entering the Assegai Awards allows you to present your most outstanding campaigns and demonstrate your ability to generate creative and effective marketing strategies. It is an opportunity to differentiate yourself from competitors and bring attention to your remarkable achievements.

  3. Networking and learning: The Assegai Awards ceremony brings together industry experts, thought leaders, and influential figures. Participating in this event will allow you to expand your professional network, exchange ideas, and gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in the marketing field.

How to enter

Entering the Assegai Awards 2023 is a straightforward and streamlined process:

  1. Visit the Assegai Awards website at www.assegaiawards.co.za.

  2. Navigate to the 'Entry Guidelines' section to familiarise yourself with the criteria and categories.

  3. Fill in the online entry form, providing detailed information about your campaign, objectives, strategies, and results.

  4. If applicable, provide supporting materials such as visuals, videos, or case studies to enhance your entry.

  5. Review and submit your entry before the specified deadline.

Important dates

  • Submission deadline: 1 September 2023

  • Assegai Awards ceremony: 9 November 2023

    The Assegai Awards 2023 is an exceptional opportunity for marketing agencies and companies to showcase their ingenuity and expertise. By entering these prestigious awards, you can position yourself as a leader in the industry, gain valuable recognition, and connect with like-minded professionals.

    Don't miss out on this chance to have your achievements celebrated and share your success story with a broader audience. Register your entries for the Assegai Awards 2023 today and take your place among the finest marketing campaigns in Africa.

    We look forward to seeing your exceptional work shine at the Assegai Awards 2023!

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Read more: Assegai Awards, DMASA



