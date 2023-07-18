Enter the Assegai Awards 2023 and showcase your excellence

As the digital landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, it is crucial for marketing professionals to showcase their exceptional skills and innovative campaigns. The Assegai Awards 2023 provides a prestigious platform for you to shine a spotlight on your exceptional work. We invite you to become part of this esteemed event and register your entries for a chance to be recognised as a leader in the industry.

The awards recognise outstanding work across various categories, including data-driven campaigns, digital marketing, customer engagement, social media, and mobile campaigns, among others. By participating, you have the opportunity to showcase your triumphs, learn from industry peers, and gain valuable recognition.

Why should you enter?

Recognition and credibility: Being an Assegai Award winner will enhance your agency's reputation and provide a valuable stamp of credibility that clients and industry professionals recognize and respect. The awards carry weight within the marketing community as a testament of excellence. Showcasing excellence: Entering the Assegai Awards allows you to present your most outstanding campaigns and demonstrate your ability to generate creative and effective marketing strategies. It is an opportunity to differentiate yourself from competitors and bring attention to your remarkable achievements. Networking and learning: The Assegai Awards ceremony brings together industry experts, thought leaders, and influential figures. Participating in this event will allow you to expand your professional network, exchange ideas, and gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in the marketing field.



How to enter

Entering the Assegai Awards 2023 is a straightforward and streamlined process:

Visit the Assegai Awards website at www.assegaiawards.co.za. Navigate to the 'Entry Guidelines' section to familiarise yourself with the criteria and categories. Fill in the online entry form, providing detailed information about your campaign, objectives, strategies, and results. If applicable, provide supporting materials such as visuals, videos, or case studies to enhance your entry. Review and submit your entry before the specified deadline.



Important dates

Submission deadline: 1 September 2023