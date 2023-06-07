Primedia Broadcasting partners Hey Neighbour

We've got the weather. Yeah. We've got the vibe. Yeah. And now we've got the music festival of all music festivals. Primedia Broadcasting's 947 and Kfm 94.5 have exclusively partnered with Glen 21 Entertainment to bring you the first of its kind three-day music lifestyle festival, Hey Neighbour - and if we learnt anything from Covid, it was neighbourliness.

Hey Neighbour is brought to you by Glen 21 Entertainment. "We are particularly excited to partner with media giants, Primedia Broadcasting, for the inaugural Hey Neighbour festival happening later this year. When it comes to our vision and goals as a business, we share a similar ethos. The partnership made sense and was in perfect alignment for what we aim to achieve as a team. We look forward to a long standing relationship with Primedia, delivering quality entertainment together," says Glen Netshepise.

Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, is equally excited: "It’s a buzz to have an opportunity to partner with an event of this magnitude. The breadth and depth of this festival is indescribable, and we are putting heart and soul into serving our audiences with exclusive exposure and content. We're confident that the world-class production and diverse lineup will create an experience that leaves an indelible mark on our listeners and beyond."

The first line-up announcement presented the chart-busting house music legends, Swedish House Mafia! Joining them are the recently announced international headliners, the soulful H.E.R., the electrifying Khalid, and the dynamic duo, The Chainsmokers.

One hundred percent South African, this event is destined to make waves throughout the African continent, from 8 to 10 December 2023, at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria. So get set and ready to vibe with your fellow music festival aficionado at Hey Neighbour, South Africa’s freshest lifestyle festival experience in partnership with the dynamic industry duo, 947 and Kfm 94.5.

Tune-into 947 and Kfm 94.5 for the latest updates, news and announcements of the hottest local artists, DJs and even more international acts in the upcoming phases.



